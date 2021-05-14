7 vitamin supplements that are trending in 2021

In this first part of 2021 interesting trends have been seen in what health supplements are concerned. As Healthline indicates, there has been a very high demand for mental health supplements, pet supplements, beauty supplements, among others.

These trends are not by chance, but are due to particular causes for each one.. Thus, for example, we see that mental health supplements are related to the stress caused by the confinement against Covid-19.

1. Supplements for mental health

Many people have turned to the use of supplements for the management of stress, anxiety and depression so far in 2021, mainly due to the psychological consequences associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this scenario, mental health supplements have gained notoriety as a way for people to restore the psychological balance that has deteriorated in recent months.

In the pursuit of well-being, more and more people are consuming dietary supplements. Photo: Shutterstock

2. Beauty supplements

Beauty supplements have also been very popular so far in 2021. According to Google Ads, searches for collagen between March and December 2020 would have increased by 33%, which would indicate a growing interest in these products.

Collagen is not the only beauty supplement in the eyes of customers. Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and ceramides are other components that have become popular in recent months.

3. Supplements for immunity

The pandemic has made us revalue the importance of having a strengthened immune system, so It’s no surprise that immunity supplements have caught on again..

Supplements with vitamins of the B complex, zinc, selenium and vitamins C and D have sold very well in recent months as a result of this new revaluation of the state of health.

4. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is still perhaps the most important vitamin when it comes to supplements. It has a key role at the level of the immune system, mental well-being, and in skin and bone health.

Many studies from 2020 indicated that it was useful in combating Covid-19, but more research is still needed to confirm the association.

5. Edible supplements

Consumers seek more pleasant and attractive experiences when using vitamin supplements, which is why vitamin supplements are being left behind by edible versions.

In addition, companies are expanding the diversity of presentation of their supplements, giving customers the opportunity to absorb elements such as collagen in the form of makeup powder instead of pills.

6. Pet supplements

The nutritional supplements for pets have also enjoyed popularity so far in 2021. Among the most popular categories are supplements for controlling anxiety, improving gut health, and for skin care.

All these supplements are useful to more easily reach well-being, but it is necessary to use them in an orderly and healthy way so as not to suffer unnecessary mishaps. In this sense, it is recommended to consult a doctor before using them.

