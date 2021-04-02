7 very interesting facts about breakfast | Life

If you want your regular breakfasts to help you burn more fat or control your weight, we tell you some of the simplest tricks that you can put into practice with the first meal of the day.

Eating breakfast is equivalent to starting the day with energy, regulating the sensation of appetite throughout the day, regulating caloric intake or avoiding moments of drowsiness or snacking between meals. But in addition to this energy benefit, we ignore many facts about breakfast, misnamed the most important meal of the day.

Since Kaiku Lactose Free, the range of light and digestive dairy products dismantles this myth and gives us seven more curiosities that we should not overlook about the first meal of the day and the many benefits it brings to your health, both physical and mental.

7 key facts about breakfast you probably didn’t know

It is a recent invention!: As the American historian Abigail Carroll explains, breakfast as we know it pIt can be placed in the second half of the 19th century. Before, the first meal of the day was more like dinner or lunch, including foods like meat. Due to indigestion from these heavy meals, the transition to the current breakfast model began.

Thanks to him you eat better the rest of the day: Several studies show that people who opt for a complete and healthy breakfast – ignoring the consumption of sugars and fast-absorbing carbohydrates – also eat healthier during the rest of the day. The body is supplied with nutrients and thus, it does not happen the phenomenon known as stress-eating, equivalent to eating with anxiety.

But it’s not the most important meal of the day: This false myth has deeply penetrated the collective unconscious of today’s society. Nutrition experts They have revealed that all meals, prepared in a healthy and conscious way, are important and also perform different functions during the course of the day. While breakfast activates the body during the morning, lunch represents the central energy supply of the day and dinner is the setting for rest and relaxation. Eating healthy snacks in the middle of the morning contributes to the balance and regulation of hunger.

Spaniards do not have a good breakfast: As revealed by the National Health Survey of Spain, the Spanish population eats something liquid for breakfast plus bread, biscuits, cereals or pastries. This type of breakfast (consumed by 57% of Spaniards) far exceeds the next most popular, based on only something liquid (12%): coffee, tea, milk, yogurt or cocoa. To find a complete breakfast, you have to wait for the third option, consisting of liquid food, fruit and solid foods such as bread or cereals. Only 9% of respondents adopt it.

The perfect breakfast ratio: According to the president of the Spanish Nutrition Foundation, andThis meal should account for 25% of your daily energy needs and include four basic food groups: cereals, milk or yogurts, fruits and the last group in which foods such as nuts, eggs, tomato, olive oil and even legumes or fish fit.

Eating breakfast makes you more productive: Eating the aforementioned food groups in a balanced way is essential to optimize the range of attention and increase cognitive ability, concentration and good work performance. The hourly range between 9 and 11 can become one of the most productive of the day when it is preceded by a suitable breakfast.

Yogurt, the great allyAccording to the New York Times, the yogurt boom began in the early eighties thanks to the popularity of skimmed yogurt. These dairy products can play a triple beneficial role: improve digestion, strengthen the immune system and contribute to the necessary feeling of satiety, avoiding insane pecking.

This article was published on TICbeat by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.