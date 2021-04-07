7 tips to lose weight quickly and safely

Following any diet that promises you to lose weight quickly is not a safe action for your health and with results that you can maintain. You may lose weight at first, but it is difficult to continue these types of diets. With a healthy diet the goal is to lose ½ to 2 pounds per week, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Some fad diets that make you lose weight fast do not provide all the nutrients your body needs. If you lose weight too fast, you will lose muscle, bone, and water instead of fat.says the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Eating healthy foods, cutting calories, and being physically active are proven ways to lose weight. and reduce the risk of health problems. We put together 7 expert tips to help you lose weight safely.

1. Eat small portions

Photo: Lisa Fotios / Pexels

Find out how many calories you get in a typical day and cut back a bit. If you are overweight or obese, reduce your daily intake by 500 calories to lose weightadvises the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Use a smaller plate or check the Nutrition Facts label to learn what the serving sizes should be.

2. Half a plate of fruits and vegetables

Photo: Engin Akyurt / Pexels

Fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables. Consume a variety of rich colors, reds, greens, yellows, oranges, blue, and purple. This way you will get a variety of vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Fruits and vegetables are nutritious and lmost are low in calories and fat. They add volume to dishes and can give the feeling of being full thanks to the water and fiber they contain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The key is to substitute other high-calorie foods with fruits and vegetables. The CDC notes that if you eat fruits and vegetables in addition to what you normally eat, you are adding calories and you can gain weight.

3. Increase fiber intake

Photo: Alexander Mils / Pexels

Harvard Health shares that a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that something as simple as eating 30 grams of fiber a day can help you lose weight, lower your blood pressure and improve your body’s response to insulin as effectively as a more complicated diet. Whole grains such as oats, legumes such as beans, nuts and seeds, as well as vegetables such as broccoli, carrots and spinach, are good sources of fiber.

4. Limit added sugars

Photo: PxHere

Sugary foods and drinks are often high in calories and low in nutrients. Frequent consumption of sugary products contributes to weight gain and is also linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and inflammation in the body according to the American Heart Association.

Added sugars are those that are added during processing, such as cookies, cakes, sugar-sweetened beverages, and other items, not the sugars naturally found in fruit or milk.

5. Eat quality food

Photo: Shutterstock

The Harvard Nutrition Source recommends choosing healthy, high-quality foods and minimizing low-quality foods. High-quality foods include unrefined, minimally processed foods such as vegetables and fruits, whole grains, healthy fats and healthy sources of protein.

Healthy fats: They are found predominantly in plant-based foods, such as avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds.

Healthy sources of protein: fish, chicken, legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas, etc.), and nuts.

6. Don’t skip meals

Photo: Shutterstock

Skipping a meal can end up feeling hungrier. This can cause you to eat more than usual at the next meal. Studies show a link between skipping breakfast and obesity. People who skip breakfast tend to weigh more than people who eat a healthy breakfast.

7. Drink more water

Photo: Rawpixel. com / PxHere

Water keeps the body hydrated and increasing your intake decreases the daily intake of calories, sugar, sodium, fat and cholesterol, according to a study by the University of Illinois published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

At times, you could be confusing the need for water with hunger. Drink some water and wait 20 minutes to see if your hunger decreases.

Choose calorie-free drinks

In addition to plain water, you can enjoy sparkling, with fruit infusions, coffee or iced tea without sugar. Drink fat-free or low-fat milk instead of whole or 2% milk or whole milk.

Choose natural fruit in its natural form instead of juices

The juices lack the fiber of the fruit. The CDC recommends eating the fruit because it contains the extra fiber to keep you full. A 6-ounce serving of orange juice has 85 calories, compared to 65 calories for a medium orange.

–

It may interest you: