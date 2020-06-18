Going outside after spending a lot of time in confinement can be scary for some people, if you are one of them, here are some tips to face it.

A little over two months ago the quarantine was declared and many of us have had to be in our homes for our own safety and that of others, as it has been the best way to avoid infections by COVID-19.

However, it is not long before we return to the « new normal », which has caused panic among some people who fear leaving their homes, it is called « cabin syndrome » and refers to the fear that some people feel to change environment after spending a lot of time in confinement.

7 Tips to face the fear of leaving home after confinement

The idea of ​​leaving your house, a place that is completely safe for you, and facing the sad reality can be scary, and here we leave you these tips to overcome it little by little.

1. Think of the positive:

Leaving your house again means that you can see your friends, you can go to the places you used to visit and that we are sure you miss. Imagine those moments.

2. Focus on what you have learned:

This situation has taught us to value the most simple and insignificant details, we have learned patience and tolerance.

3. Don’t let fear dominate you:

It is normal to feel fear, but your life cannot be stopped, take small and cautious steps to move forward.

4. Use your support network:

Take care of the relationships with your closest friends, they will understand and support you, because they are probably going through the same situation.

5. Practice gratitude:

We already know that there are many negative things and uncertainty, but it is good that you see all the good that you have and give thanks for it.

