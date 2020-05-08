Developing coping strategies can help build family or personal resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resilience is seen by most people as the ability to bounce back from adversity, and that thanks to true resilience, people really grow in the face of challenge.

We know that living with the family full time during the COVID-19 pandemic while recommending social distance is not always easy, so we decided to gather some tips on how to improve family life during this period:

Re-learn how to live as a family

This can be an excellent opportunity to learn more about the interests, limits and universe of each of your family members. Take the opportunity to plan activities like watching a movie, playing board games, or even cooking together.

Search for the possible and not the perfect

Thinking of what can be the best way to overcome this, rather than the perfect way, can alleviate distress and guilt. Try to do your best, but also accept your limits.

Talk openly about what’s going on

Take care of the mood of the house. Take the time to see how everyone feels and listen to their opinions. Ask open-ended questions to start the conversation, like What do you need? or how can i help?

Do family planning

Make a family plan to deal with this period. The plan may be related, for example, to financial issues, or simply to building a new routine at home.

As they can prepare yourself and your family? Having an action plan can help alleviate distress.

Divide household chores

Does one like to cook and the other prefers to help children? Consider the strengths and limitations of each family member when dividing tasks. Enjoy the best that cadazuno has for the benefit of family well-being.

Think about how your family communicates

Watch how your family communicates. Can everyone talk about what they feel, think or need without aggression? One tip is to learn about nonviolent communication. Several websites on the Internet teach this technique and can be helpful.

I don’t get along with my family, what can I do?

Try to build a living space that respects your limits. There is a time to be alone and a time to interact with others. Respect, compassion, patience, and tolerance can be your best allies right now. And remember: it will happen!

