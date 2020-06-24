Last Monday our reporter Andrea Abigail talked with the current AAA Mixed Couples Champion Villano Tercero Jr. through Instagram Live, and although the interview is available to be seen at any time, we shared 5 interesting things that we could learn from this interview.

Interview with El Villano Tercero Jr.

Despite being the son of a legend, he started from scratch

Many times we think that fighters who come from a dynasty have a guaranteed place in this sport, but that differs too much from reality. Villano Tercero Jr, told us about his beginnings as a professional wrestler:

When I started as Villano Tercero Jr, like everyone else, I made my profile on Facebook to see what is going on, what is happening, and despite the fact that I was uploading the posters of the small places where I started fighting, there was no comment, nor good luck maybe five or ten I like. It didn’t matter that I was Villano Tercero Jr, nobody knew of my existence, nobody knew what I was doing, so until now, if you realize, it’s not that I’m the most influential figure in this sport, but you can already give a opinion, you know who it is, is inevitable.

Thank God it was a process that I decided to go through, start like any superstar, because they all start like this, really, although it may not seem like it, you realize that they started in a small place, or some started in the best companies in the world , but it was up to them, their work in the middle of the ring, that they remain as idols.

Some of us have the advantage of having a name, but nothing else is a name, everything else will depend on your desire, your discipline, how much you really want to become a star in this sport.

About his beginnings at AAA

Villano Tercero Jr, told us how it was that he entered the “The Key to Glory” tournament organized by AAA, at which point he started his career in the Tres Veces Estelar.

I decided to enter this from the Key to Glory because I was waiting for an opportunity and when Apache told me that there is going to be a tournament and everyone who is training here is going to enter, I said that it is my time.

I knew he was going to stay, modesty aside, because I knew he deserved it, he had worked hard enough. I am two years old at AAA, but I have been studying for six years, I did not start at AAA, I started in other areas where I gradually forged myself and still at AAA I continue to improve myself.

Everything is a process, that’s why after La Llave a la Gloria, the fourteen of us entered, I felt very happy, now everyone is playing a different role in the company, but what pleases me is that we are all still there.

I am still in a process in which I am in AAA, but I have not yet been given a push to be one of the stars, that does not happen, really, that I do not even want to happen, that the process occurs as it is It has to be, and I’m not in a hurry, life is going to give me what I have to give to the time I have to receive. It will come when it has to.

Your exercise and eating routine during the Pandemic

# LuchaAztecaAAA🤼♂️💥 Villano III Jr. tries a loaded firefighter, but he cannot and he assists his rival with a back. 🔴Follow the event: https://t.co/O5t5wliCrY pic.twitter.com/bw11ZveDf1 – Lucha Azteca AAA (@LuchaAztecaAAA) April 24, 2020

He also told us how he is living the health contingency due to the coronavirus and how he manages to stay fit these days from home.

Right now, I’m only going to the gym a few times, about three times a week, but I do conditioning exercises at home every day so I don’t lose shape. Wrestling training I have also had with some colleagues from the independent field. I haven’t missed a beat that much, but I still feel like to get back, you have to focus a little bit more pressure to get in better shape when we’re back to normal and back to the ring.

I would not like to lie to you, I really do not have a food plan, I do not have a diet. It sounds bad that as an athlete I say it, but I don’t have a food plan. Obviously I do take good care of things and amounts, portions and the type of things I put into my body and the amounts I put into my body. I am not going to tell you that like every human being, I do not have a glass of soda or two, some tacos sometimes or some craving, but I do not base my diet on this type of food and nutrients that have been more fat.

I would not know if I have an excellent or very bad figure, but I try to stay in shape to feel comfortable, and more than anything fit and agile for what I do, but I manage a training plan that is strict, that is every day, not just to keep fit, but to secrete, two or three substances in the brain that appear when you exercise and that’s what keeps you happy, that’s part of the things that helps you survive a little Right now, being busy, having something to do, and exercise is one way.

The betting fight and the heat of the fans

Villano Tercero Jr won the Aerial mask earlier this year, in Ciudad Juárez, in a very competitive fight that was on everyone’s lips. Our reporter Andrea Abigail expressed how delighted she was with the fight and with the reaction of the public.

It was a pleasant experience, I thank you for the comment and I am pleased to know that there are people like you who really liked this confrontation, that work that we both did above the ring, because it was the work of two.

I do not know if those who are reading us know the term duality. I saw the duality from the moment he came out and I came out, from there you could see who was good, who was evil and who they supported and who was not from there, but I liked that, because in the end of that this industry is all about.

From there I had fun because at the end of the fight, I no longer know if the public was divided, but there was a moment when I clearly heard all the Neri supporting the one they initially hated and from there it was a father experience, out of context Needless to say, it was on another level. It was the first fight in which I was hand in hand in a commitment that could define the rest of my career, and another aspect was that I wanted to win as a knight the fight in the center of the ring, or as I could, but not from the way in which it happened, and the worst thing is that it was not because of a decision that I liked, but because of someone who meddled, but my choice was not final, it was another experience.

Everything happened as it should stop. He was the native coach of Ciudad Juárez and I was a tough guy who came from other lands, the reception was just as I expected, the development of the fight as well. Already if you see it from a psychological side I always stayed in what is my ethics above the ring, that no matter how much people are applauding, because that can be felt, it is something more metaphysical. I felt it perfectly when the public turned around, when the public turned to me, but I was still in my tough ethic, let’s call him that, because as much as they are supporting me, I was not the good one and I had to make the The public is hating me at all costs.

We both get tired but we both give up. I think that if the fight we had gone up to the ring and after 15 minutes or 30 minutes we hit each other slowly and then I took it with any key, that would be a gift, but anyone who sees the fight can check the windows; The bottle that was broken on my head is not false, nor is the ninety kilos of air that falls from three meters above you not a fake or a gift, it is a punishment for the body. But they are things that you have to be willing to receive if you want to be liked by the public and that is what we did, give us what is important.

Your present and future in wrestling

Due to the contingency, Villano Tercero Jr, and all the fighters have had to pause in their careers, from which they can also benefit, by reflecting on their present and thinking about the future.

I feel better than ever, I think this was a pause that maybe, I am not going to tell you that I needed, wanted or expected it, but I do not feel that it is affecting me, on the contrary, it is benefiting me to have a return to The rings are fresher, with more energy, not to return more agitated, but above all with a better attitude, because if this has to be lifted, it will be lifted with the effort of all of us, not just of some, but of all We, for people to want to go back to the arenas, are going to have to see quality work above the ring and that is why we must all maintain ourselves.

My goal is to keep the mask, it is not to lose it and I feel that this is going to make me someone who moves to another circle of the Jr. There are characters who were very good but lost their mask and characters who were very good but did not lose it and I feel that it is something very important, knowing how to defend, knowing how to manage your legacy, what your father left you, because it is an inheritance, it is not given to you, it is something that you must take care of, respect and defend.

They give you a gift and you do what you want with it, it breaks or falls, but that’s the difference. I would like to be on the side of the circle of fighters who do not lose their mask.

Anecdote with disrespectful fans

# LuchaAztecaAAA👊🔥 Octagón Jr. shows all his talent against the Son of LA Park and Villain III Jr. 🔴 Follow the event: https://t.co/U6fz99dm82 pic.twitter.com/gSmTmdrnrn – Lucha Azteca AAA (@LuchaAztecaAAA) March 6, 2020

The atmosphere in wrestling is very colorful, and the yelling and name calling will never end, but there is a fine line of respect that wrestlers and fans must respect. Villano tells us a very interesting anecdote.

Something very strong happened to me, well not very strong but if it had some weight, that conflict I had. It was more a moment than a conflict, but I’m sure that fan remembers it.

This happened in the Querétaro arena, I have already gone to some arenas and they have thrown me beer, sauce, bags of popcorn, and I like that, as a fighter it is a symbol that you are doing your job well, that people don’t love you But everything has its limits.

Unfortunately you always have to be a professional, but you have to take into account as an amateur, that maybe you can get a bad one, in which one is angry, maybe you did not make you angry, but he already wants to get all the power up the ring and you still give him a reason.

I was working with Murder clown, Pimpinela and Tito Santana, in one of those they throw Tito a beer from the stands and how to get on. But suddenly a direct one falls on my face and when I look to focus with my eyes, I see this guy laughing, telling his friends like a joke, and I saw him and said, It was this friend, and I approached and as he was not expecting it, he was like laughing, which I gave him, obviously not to hurt, it was like a “chiricuazo”, I gave him between the cheek and the head, I just limited myself to saying: “enjoy the wrestling, don’t be …, don’t make me come here to give you another. ” After that, his colleagues, laughing, said, “Villain hit you.”

It seemed strange to me because I am not a person who usually reacts that way, but you got the bad luck. One should not react like this, one should simply ignore them, but it is also a suggestion to the public, that they be respectful, that in the end you are working with a person that their job is to hit.

People’s opinions vary, but between themselves and if not, I would recommend that you be careful before doing something silly against a fighter, because it may be false, it may not be, but do not be encouraged to check it because This compadre from the Querétaro arena had to verify it and I assure you that to this day he has not forgotten that touch.

If I am one of the relieved, they made me explode and that was my reaction, as you say, we are fighters, we are professionals, but in the end, we are human and just as there are some like me who if we control our character, There are also many who do not control it and they will care about a peanut if you are an amateur or not, they pull evenly

Cyberbullying in Professional Wrestling

The sad case of Hana Kimura shook professional wrestling and the entire world, as it is clear that cyberbullying must stop. To end the talk Villano III Jr, shared his opinion on the matter.

We are human beings, I am exactly like you, I only bring a mask, but under this mask, if I take it off, it is as if you were talking to someone your age, I am a human being and things also hurt, such Maybe comments do not hurt, but there are other things with which you can hurt me, with weaknesses, I will not say it in public, but there are things that can affect me.

If there are things that can affect me, there are things that affect anyone, they all have feelings, they all have human emotions, it may be that you go and tell someone who does not have adequate command of them and you can make them fall with a simple comment.

Put your that of a thousand comments, maybe 999 did not hurt him, but one in particular, that brought the correct words or the set of expressions that really generate a weight here, or a rumble, really hurts them.

You can hurt to such an extent that you do not know the damage you are causing, you see that he is a public figure and has to endure

If you do not want to be rude, do not be a public figure. I do not think that is very bad in society, that must change now, because it means that because I achieved something, because I am successful in what I do, because I dedicate myself and excel That is why you have the right from your home to insult me ​​or give me your point of view and not that of many others.

