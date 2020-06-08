The NBA has made a brutal change in the last five years. Today he is shooting more than ever three points and playing less and less with the pivots at the low post. Today you need to shoot well to make a place for yourself in the league. However, this is somewhat more recent than we thought, since just a decade ago, high-shooter players counted on the fingers of their hands. We show you 7 of those giants who led the way:

1. Dirk Nowitzki

Averages during your career: 20.7 PPG, 47.1 FG%, 38.0 3P%, 87.9 FT%, 3.4 3PA / G

Long, the best player on this list and one of the best shooters in NBA history despite his height. He got a season MVP and a ring with the Dallas Mavericks. All that thanks in part to his phenomenal long-range shooting.

2. Peja Stojakovic

Averages during your career: 17.0 PPG, 45.0 FG%, 40.1 3P%, 89.5 FT%, 5.5 3PA / G

Above all, shooter. One of the best hands in the history of the league. Brutal his years at Sacramento Kings, in which he only lacked having got the Californians in an NBA Finals.

3. Detlef Schrempf

Averages during your career: 13.9 PPG, 49.1 FG%, 38.4 3P%, 80.3 FT%, 1.1 3PA / G

We are talking about a player who developed his NBA career since the mid-1990s and who had a privileged hand. Not surprisingly, he was an idol for Nowitzki. He was a constant threat, especially on medium distance shots.

4. Chris Bosh

Averages during your career: 19.2 PPG, 49.4 FG%, 33.5 3P%, 79.9 FT%, 1.0 3PA / G

José Calderón was fortunate to coincide with him for several years in the Toronto Raptors and, in part, his phenomenal data in assists were due to the effectiveness of his partner when it came to shooting from any distance. Later, in the Heat, Bosh continued to prove himself to be a phenomenal shooter and was key to winning 2 rings alongside LeBron and Wade.

5. Arvydas Sabonis

Averages during your career: 12.0 PPG, 50.0 FG%, 32.8 3P%, 78.6 FT%, 0.9 3PA / G

Sabonis came to the NBA when he was 31 years old and physically destroyed. Still, he used his outside shot to threaten from the outside and be an effective player for his Blazers for several seasons. He didn’t have a great three-shot, but he was unstoppable midway.

6. Matt Bonner

Averages during your career: 5.8 PPG, 46.4 FG%, 41.4 3P%, 78.0 FT%, 2.4 3PA / G

We don’t remember Bonner for anything other than shooting. He was an exceptional triplista, a specialist, who went out to the track to do what he knew: plug it in. It was a perfect weapon for the Popovich Spurs for several seasons.

7. Channing Frye

Averages during your career: 8.7 PPG, 44.0 FG%, 38.8 3P%, 82.2 FT%, 3.0 3PA / G

Another sensational shooter, very reliable from the three-point line, very consistent throughout his NBA career. It was key in the 2016 Cavaliers champions.