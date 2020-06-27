Data shared by Forbes indicate that with the coronavirus outbreak, 80 percent of consumers have set about consuming content like never before. Therefore, with everything and a pandemic in between, video marketing can be considered a key strategy that brands must consider, and that is that according to the same source, the relevance of the video does not seem to decrease for this year or those who are to come, by the end of this year it is contemplated that an average person will consume at least 100 minutes of video a day. With this in mind, in this post we highlight some recommendations for the generation of a video strategy that can be effective for brands.

According to SproutSocial, this is the 7-step process that every company must follow when it wants to create an effective video marketing strategy:

1. Set video marketing goals

As with all marketing initiatives, initially it is necessary to establish the goals that you want to achieve. Consider what you want to achieve with video marketing actions. Where the videos will enter the marketing funnel.

If you are just starting with this strategy, the source points out that it is recommended to create only few goals so as not to be overwhelmed. For example, you can set a goal that is brand awareness.

However, consider that there are at least 5 spaces within the marketing funnel where videos can be docked and that you can target. These are: Awareness, Consideration, Conversion, Loyalty and Advocacy.

By choosing where they enter you will be able to create more effective calls to action.

2. Choose platforms

There are various spaces where videos can go, for example, to the website, to a blog, or to social platforms. Particularly the latter have their own video platforms that can be used.

If you have never used video on any platform, it is advisable to start with those where audiences are already established, for example, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat. According to data shared by the source, the audiences of these platforms spend about half of their time watching videos there.

Another consideration in this step is to keep in mind that each one offers different dimensions or proportions in which the videos can be shown, for example, in a social network such as Instagram, you can work the videos in a 1: 1, 16: 9 and 9:16. Keeping this in mind will be particularly important if you want to reuse your videos.

3. Define the types of video to use

The video options that brands can choose are very varied because the format can be used for multiple purposes to support the overall content marketing strategy.

Determining the type of video that works best for the brand is an important step in video marketing strategy. Not all videos are developed in the same way, the important thing to consider is that they support the key goals.

To mention some, there are videos like the following:

Educational

Behind the scenes

Interviews

Of entertainment

Testimonials

All options can serve a specific purpose that is considered within the strategy, for example, testimonials can be useful to clean conversions.

Once you have selected the types of video to use, it is time to move on to planning the videos as such.

4. Plan content production

As indicated by the source, a good content production plan is considered necessary as it helps save time and money in the long term. Whether you plan this process with a flow chart or writing everything with pencil and paper, you need to know how the videos will be created and recorded.

It is important to note that if the company can afford it, there is the option of delegating this point, along with the next one, to an agency specialized in creating videos. They will be in charge of planning and approvals while the company will only be in charge of guiding.

On the other hand, if you plan to develop the videos in-house, then you should think about the steps necessary to put together a video. According to the source these are some of them:

Identify necessary equipment and accessories.

Write a script.

Edit the script.

Do a storyboarding of the video.

Plan filming for optimal filming.

Gather the right people who introduce themselves.

Identifying the place (s) to be filmed and taking into account natural light over time.

Know where to send the images to edit.

Determine who will do the approvals for each step. For example, if you want to ensure that the script sounds good and is in line with the brand’s voice. This may require two people to review it.

Verify that the music to be used is licensed to the company.

5. Identify what is required for post-production

Sufficient time is important for this step, especially if the videos will be used for ads or have strong editing needs. Post-production doesn’t just mean cutting scenes and pasting them onto a music track. It also includes additions such as subtitles, texts, call to action screens, among other things. Consider that the more you record and the more details you want to take care of, it will be necessary to have more time.

In addition, the platform where they are loaded may also have considerations in terms of post-production that will have to be considered in the times for the video marketing strategy to be more effective. For example, on YouTube, you’ll have to add tags, multi-language subtitles (if necessary), detailed subtitles, and more.

6. Schedule and promote the videos

With the 5 previous steps you will already have video materials to implement the video marketing strategy, therefore, the next step will be to program and promote them to meet the established goals. This is where you will take advantage of the platforms selected in step 2.

Having a tool or platform that allows you to schedule the publication of videos automatically can be a great help to speed up all the work and have more time for other important tasks.

7. Understand and analyze metrics

Finally, for the process with video marketing to be complete, it is necessary, as in any strategy, to consider a critical point: analyze. Unless you take a look at the analytical data or the statistics, it will not be possible to know how the videos are performing.

In this regard, you should know that each platform has a native analytics section that will tell how each video performed, sometimes even up to how many people watched the first three seconds of a video. The metrics you use to analyze success must match the goals you set at the beginning. For example, if you want to know the brand awareness of a video, the call to action could be to include a link to the website so that the audience knows more about the product or the company. The matching metric in this case would be link clicks.

