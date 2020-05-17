Notimex.- The seven states that are part of the Covid-19 Interstate Meeting agreed that students will not resume face-to-face classes during the current school year and that it will be concluded from home.

Thus, the states of Coahuila, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Jalisco and Colima reached an agreement that they will help students who have problems with connectivity, the internet or virtual tools.

For this, the application of some mechanisms will be sought that allows children not to be at a disadvantage for accessing educational content.

For his part, the secretary of economy of Coahuila, Jaime Guerra Pérez, reported that in April alone, in the states present at this meeting, more than 91,000 jobs were lost, according to official data from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). ).

“If we add to this the informality that, on average, there is 40%, there is talk of around 150,000 jobs lost in a single month in these entities,” stressed the official.

The Governor of Coahuila, Miguel Riquelme, considered that it is very important to mark a route within the economic reopening plan of the entities participating in this meeting.

He recalled that 15 days ago in Tamaulipas he discussed the likely reopening of the automotive sector and how delicate this represented for the management of the contingency that each state carries.

“Gradually and in stages, starting next week in Coahuila it is projected that there will be 317,000 people on the move; among them are those that work in the automotive, mining and construction sectors, ”he said.

He reiterated that if these entities had not been prepared for this reactivation, on Monday there would be the greatest risk in the work that the health secretaries have been doing.

“Health has to work hand in hand with the economic part, we have to measure what is happening in our entities, which have different behaviors,” he said.