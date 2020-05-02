This list will hurt Inter fans. First-rate footballers who passed through the team’s lines and exploited their level only when they left.

1. Fabio Cannavaro

The central defender spent two seasons with Inter Milan where he could not demonstrate his full level, but would be sold to Juventus, where he exploded. In 2006 he was key to his selection, with which he won the World Cup and in recognition of his great work, he ended up getting the Golden Ball that same year.

2. Andrea Pirlo

The midfielder He is a football historian, but before his glory he was at the Imter from Milan and the club did not know how to take advantage of it. Then it would be sold and would be a figure of its rivals: AC Milan and Juventus.

3. Roberto Carlos

The Brazilian was in the Inter a year and was unable to show its full potential. It was sold to Real Madrid, where it became a legend. We are probably talking about the best left back of all time.

4. Clarence Seedorf

A football player Dutch is well known for his potential and for being a very strong midfielder. At Inter Milan he could not finish performing and so he was sold to AC Milan, where he became a legend after winning many titles.

5. Matthias Sammer

The German played as a defensive midfielder and was a wall in the field. It lasted only a year at Inter and only played 11 games. He would go to Dortmund and see glory, getting the Ballon d’Or in 1996, going down in German football history.

6. Coutinho

The Brazilian is an offensive midfielder who lasted a long time at Inter Milan but was sold to Liverpool for very little money. In the red team he had a fantastic step and that is why Barcelona signed him, making the largest investment in his history. At this moment he has a bad football moment, on loan at Bayern Munich.

7. Bonucci

The Italian footballer plays as central defense and its beginnings were in the Inter de Milan. The team gave it up several times and eventually sold it. Obviously it was a mistake, since Bonucci established himself with Juventus in 2010 and won the position, becoming a banner for the Italian team and football.