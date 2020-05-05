1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Middlesbrough – Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo began to show that he was one of the best in his time at Manchester United. In 2009 was sold to Real Madrid And the rest is history. The ‘red devils’ must have taken care of him and now they miss him.

2. Diego Forlan

Manchester United v Aston Villa

The Uruguayan was a Forward lethal but in its early days in the Manchester United He didn’t have many opportunities and left for Villarreal. LThen he would break it in all the clubs where he played and he is a legend in his country.

3. Gerard Pique

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic

The central defense began his career as a professional in the Manchester United and. after its good season in 2007, it was sold to Barcelona. The English club is still looking for a player of its hierarchy.

4. Memphis Depay

Manchester United v Burnley – Premier League

The Dutchman lasted 2 seasons at the club and could not join the team. He would go to Olympique Lyon where is figure and is also important in Dutch selection. LThe decision to let him go was not the best solution.

5. Ángel Di María

Manchester United v Crystal Palace – Premier League

The Argentinian in 2014 He was signed to be the figure of the club but he did not have a good step and sold it to the PSG where he currently lives a great moment. A player in his category deserved more time.

6. Paul Pogba

Manchester United v New York Cosmos – Paul Scholes’ Testimonial Match

The French He did not have as many opportunities in 2011 in the English team and went at zero cost to the Juventus. TRas breaking it would be signed by the Manchester United at 120 million euros, one of the biggest mistakes of the english team.

7. Carlos Tevez

UEFA Champions League Group F: Manchester United v Sporting Lisbon

The Argentinian He had great seasons with the English team but is hated for leaving Manchester City. You look, he shone on all the teams he played for and could have lasted many years in United.