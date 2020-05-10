1. Ignacio Fernández

River Plate v Deportivo Binacional – Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020

The attacking midfielder is one of the best players on River Plate and, at 30, he was never able to reach a European club. A footballer who has a lot of quality and could play in any half table in the major European leagues

2. Éverton Ribeiro

The left midfielder had great strides through Coritiba and now in the Flamengo He is the team captain. At the age of 31, he never went to Europe and continues to demonstrate that he is a true star.

3. Giovanni Moreno

2019 China Super League – Beijing Guoan v Shanghai Shenhua Greenland

The Colombian has a masterful left foot and even continues to have the level to reach the selection from Colombia. At its best in Racing They wanted him in Europe but he preferred to go to China and at 33 he can already discard the dream of playing in the Old Continent.

4. Walter Kannemann

Guild v Corinthians – Series A 2017

The Argentinian He has been demonstrating his high level for years and is now one of the main protagonists of Guild. Since 2018 he is called up in the Argentine team but at 29 he never played in Europe and it is increasingly difficult for this to happen.

5. Dudo

The Brazilian He is the youngest on the list but we decided to include him since he was tempted by big clubs, but he decided to stay in Palmeiras. He is the team captain and at 28 he still has enormous potential to reach Europe.

6. Lucas Lima

Vasco v Palmeiras – Brasileirao Series A 2019

The midfield player It has been very important in clubs like Santos and now it is key in Palmeiras. With so much talent, he could not get to enjoy Europe and, at 29, he should assume that this will not happen.

7. Carlos Sánchez

Defense and Justice v Santos – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2020

The Uruguayan it is highly valued in River Plate, Monterrey and Santos for his great level as a camper and being important for many years in his country. Now he plays for the San Pablo team and he is 35 years old, could never play in Europe despite having a high level.