7 Spanish operators you didn’t know existed

We analyzed 7 little-known operators that have rates with a great service-price ratio.

In Spain, in addition to the four large fixed and mobile telephony operators (Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and MásMóvil) There are a large number of Mobile Virtual Operators (MVNOs) that offer us a quality service with very affordable prices.

Within this extensive catalog we can find operators that are the low-cost option of one of the big four such as O2, which belongs to Movistar or Lowi, which is owned by Vodafone.

But, on this occasion, we want to go a little beyond the most well-known MVNOs and introduce you 7 Spanish operators that, surely, you did not know existed and that they can allow us to save a few euros a month on our telephone bill.

Finetwork

The first MVNO on this list is Finetwork, an independent operator that has more and more clients in Spain and that use Vodafone coverage to provide mobile phone service. Using the same coverage as the Vodafone MVNO, Lowi, provides you with some advantages to your rates such as the accumulation of gigs not consumed or the possibility of sharing data with another Finetwork client.

Finetwork offers mobile, fiber (with speeds of 100, 300 and 600 Mb) and converged fiber + mobile rates at really low prices. In fact, none of their convergent rates exceeds 50 euros per month.

Today, it is one of the most affordable options for contracting fiber and mobile services for the home. For example, you have a rate that includes landline, mobile line with limited calls, 1,000 SMS and 24 GB data and 300 Mb fiber per only 34.90 euros per month. All Finetwork convergent rates include a subscription to Rakuten TV so that we can access all the content available on this on-demand television service.

Hits Mobile

Hits Mobile is an operator that has been part of the MásMóvil group since 2019 and that also uses Vodafone coverage.

This MVNO has mobile rates of prepaid contract and converged fiber rates (with a single speed of 100 Mb) and mobile at very competitive prices. As with Finetwork, none of Hits Mobile’s convergent rates have a monthly cost that exceeds 50 euros and, in addition, all of them enjoy a discount of 5 euros for the first 3 months.

Thus, for example, Hits Mobile has a rate that includes a fixed line, mobile line with unlimited calls and 23 GB per month and 100 Mb fiber for 34.80 euros per month for the first three months and then 39.80 euros per month.

Xenet

Xenet is an independent Spanish MVNO that was born in 2001 and uses both the coverage of Orange with that of Movistar to provide mobile phone service, both voice and data.

Like the previous companies, Xenet has mobile-only rates, home internet rates, and convergent mobile and fiber rates.

With regard to mobile rates, they have very cheap options with many gigs, such as the Xenet-90 rate that includes unlimited calls and 90 GB of data for only 17 euros per month.

If we focus on its convergent rates, Xenet offers two fiber speeds (100 and 200 Mb) and, for example, if we add home internet to the previous mobile rate, we will only pay 4 euros more, that is, 21 euros per month.

Xenet is one of the cheapest MVNOs that we can contract in Spain and none of its plans has permanence, so we will not be tied to them in case we want to change companies.

Lemonvil

Lemonvil, formerly known as Lemmon, is a standalone OMV that use Orange coverage and that has a philosophy very similar to that of Xenet: offering rates with many gigs for little money.

All Lemonvil mobile rates offer us triple gigs for life and, for example, we can contract a rate with unlimited calls and 54 GB of data for only 16.70 euros per month.

Lemonvil also has fiber and fiber + mobile rates with three speed options to hire: 100, 300 and 600 Mb. Thus, for example, it has a convergent rate that includes fixed line, mobile line with unlimited calls and 30 GB of monthly data and 100 Mb fiber for 39.90 euros per month.

None of Lemonvil’s rates have an associated permanence and, in addition, if we spend all the data of our rate, this OMV offers us 1 GB free bonus to browse at reduced speed (16 Kbps).

ION Mobile

ION Mobile is Aire Networks’ own brand, an operator that offers its mobile phone services to a number of local operators.

This MVNO works with Movistar coverage and in its catalog we will only find mobile rates, among which the most complete is the King rate.

This plan includes unlimited calls and 32 GB of data for 19.75 euros per month, although for only 1 euro more per month we can contract a bonus of 60 GB more per month.

Thus, we will have a rate with unlimited calls and 92 GB for 20.75 euros per month.

As with the previous alternatives, none of the ION Mobile plans have permanence and the price of the same is forever.

SUOP

This independent virtual mobile operator use Orange coverage to provide mobile phone service and stands out for having a points program, which we can acquire by participating in your community, which will allow us access some very interesting discounts.

SUOP has, in its catalog, mobile rates (prepaid and contract) and with convergent fiber + mobile ratesRegarding the latter, we must indicate that we can choose between two fiber speeds: 100 and 500 Mb.

As for mobile-only plans, SUOP has, for example, a rate that includes unlimited calls and 25 GB of data for 14.89 euros per month and that it has a promotion that gives us 10 more GB per month for the first 3 months.

The convergent rates of this MVNO are also very competitive at the price level because, for example, we can contract a rate that includes fixed line, mobile line with unlimited calls and 25 GB of data (+10 GB for 3 months) and 100 Mb fiber for 29.99 euros per month during the first year with a stay of the same duration. At the end of that first year, the price of this package becomes 39.99 euros per month.

The only SUOP plans that have permanence are the convergent ones and, like Lemonvil, this OMV also offers us 1 GB free bonus to navigate at reduced speed **.

Oceans

Oceans is an MVNO that has been part of the MásMóvil group since last year and offers mobile, fiber and fiber + mobile rates, which use both Orange and Yoigo coverage.

If we focus on your mobile rates, the most complete at the mobile data level includes unlimited calls and 50 GB for 24.90 euros per month, a really competitive price.

Oceans convergent rates allow us to choose between 100 and 600 Mb fiber speed and they also have very interesting prices. Thus, for example, we can contract a rate that includes fixed line, mobile line with unlimited calls and 23 GB of data and 100 Mb fiber for only 34.80 euros per month for 3 months, going to cost 39.80 euros per month after that time.

In addition, this OMV gives us the option to contract convergent rates with data shared between a maximum of 3 mobile lines to lower the cost of the monthly bill of our home.

The only Oceans rates that have permanence are the convergent ones and said permanence is the usual in these cases, 12 months.

Related topics: Operators, Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all