New York is one of the most emblematic cities in the world, year after year, thousands of tourists visit the Big Apple to delight in its many attractions, making it one of the most popular cities in the world.

Unfortunately, 2020 has been a very difficult year for the city, as it is paralyzed by the COVID-19, being one of the places in the world with the highest number of coronavirus cases.

Aware of this, the official tourism organization of New York, has selected some ideal series and movies for the community to stay connected to the Big Apple despite the coronavirus. Here we leave you with 7 of those recommendations.

The avengers

Pamper the little ones in the family with The Avengers. The superhero movie includes scenes across the city. Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye first encountered the alien attackers in front of Grand Central Terminal, a few blocks from the Stark Tower (located in the old Condé Nast Building). In the end, the Hulk confronts Loki in front of the historic Chrysler Building (Chrysler Building), with Manhattan still standing, before Thor takes him back to Asgard from the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park (Central park’S).

Batman

Throughout history, Gotham City has been represented by New York, meaning the masked superhero has been portrayed in areas across the city for over 80 years. Wayne Enterprises is located in One Liberty Plaza, one block from the World trade center in Lower Manhattan. On the other hand, Batman fights Bane in the final fight scene of the Dark Knight trilogy, on the steps of the New York Stock Exchange (New York Stock Exchange).

Spider-man

Spider-Man is one of the few native New York superheroes. Hailing from Queens, Spider Man has carried out heroic acts throughout New York City over the decades. In the 2002 Spider-Man movie, Peter Parker, played by Tobey Maguire, saves his great love Mary Jane from the Green Goblin in Times Square, before defeating the villain in Roosevelt Island. Other flying fights in the film take place in the Empire State Building, Statue of liberty and Ellis Island.

Men in Black

Agent K and Agent J battle aliens in all five districts in this action packed trilogy. In two memorable scenes, Agent J pursues and captures the first alien found at work in the Guggenheim Museum, on the Upper East Side, and later the agents manage to save the galaxy in Corona Park of Flushing Meadows, Queens, after foiling the takeoff of the spacecraft hidden above the historic site of the 1964 World’s Fair.

Friends

Although most Friends episodes were filmed in a studio, the West Village apartment where Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, Ross and Chandler live and hang out is a real building located on the corner of Bedford and Grove Streets. . Today, at the foot of the street is The Little Owl, a Mediterranean restaurant in the same space of the Central Perk cafe where Rachel works. In addition, the neighborhood houses several well-known theaters, including the Lucille Lortel Theater, where the aspiring actor, Joey, appears in the first seasons of the program.

Marriage Story

The Oscar-nominated Netflix movie tells the story of the separation between Charlie and Nicole taking place between New York and Los Angeles, with locations in NYC, including the couple’s shared apartment in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and the company of theater in Manhattan where they both work. Other important scenes are filmed in the Flatiron District, Times Square and West Village.

Sex and the City

New York City plays an important role in the series, as it is the setting where Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha spend unforgettable moments. Throughout its six seasons, Greenwich Village boutiques, Madison Avenue department stores, Magnolia Bakery, the Staten Island ferry, the Brooklyn Bridge and even the old Yankee Stadium, during a New York Yankees game (New York Yankees).

