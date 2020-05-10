The eye contour cream is one of the most important of any beauty routine

The beauty physical it is an element that contributes to our general well-being and self-confidence. This is why the world of aesthetic treatments and products is so wide and with so many variables. At this point, one of the most popular cosmetic products is the eye contour cream, which has many important and outstanding secrets for you.

1. Preservatives are harmful

Clara’s website for women indicates that preservatives are additives harmful to the skin and general health. Because of this, you have to thoroughly inspect the creams you use to check the amount of preservatives they have.

2. Hyaluronic Acid Fights “Crow’s Feet”

Hyaluronic acid is one of the best components of eye contour creams since it contributes to moisture retention, which allows plump skin and reduce wrinkles that are known as “crow’s feet”.

3. The loss of collagen ages the look

In effect, the decrease in collagen makes your eyes age since your skin will lose elasticity, reason why eye contour creams have a significant amount of collagen in its composition.

4. Caffeine is useful for the eye area

Caffeine improves microcirculation around the eye and helps drain accumulated fluids. Some eye contour creams have caffeine to stimulate blood circulation and improve your appearance.

5. You don’t need to apply a large amount

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to apply a lot of eye contour cream to perceive its benefits. Just applying a similar amount to a grain of rice in the vicinity of your eyes is enough to start working on blemishes.

Photo: Shutterstock

6. The importance of vitamin K

Some eye contour creams have vitamin K in its composition to clarify the dark places of your gaze. Vitamin K has a lightening effect that will be perceived over time in the pigmentation of your dark circles.

7. Why wait for 40 years?

The signs of age that merit the application of eye contour cream may appear before the age of 40, especially if you tend to keep your eyes on electronic device screens.

Eye contour creams are very useful for address the blemishes around your gaze, which will bring positive effects in general appearance and in your own confidence. We hope that these 7 vital data improve your way of using them.

