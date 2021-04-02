7 Samsung Internet Browser Features Google Chrome Doesn’t Have

Samsung’s browser has nothing to envy that of Google, all these functions prove it.

Samsung Internet is not the most popular browser for Android, but it also has nothing to envy the owner of the throne. This is demonstrated by these 7 things Samsung’s browser has that Google Chrome doesn’t have, the most used web browser currently on Android devices.

The South Korean manufacturer treats its browser with great care, and that is notable in some of the functions found in it that are not available in rival applications. Without a doubt, these tools should be reason enough to attract users’ attention with Samsung Galaxy mobile.

7 Samsung Internet features that aren’t in Google Chrome

There is life beyond Google Chrome, and at a very good level. The example chosen to demonstrate this is Samsung Internet, which offers users things that, at the moment, are not available in the Android browser. Not only those with a Samsung Galaxy can enjoy these, as the application can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

Video assistant

Samsung Internet has a video wizard that adds advanced controls for videos played on web pages. These buttons appear near those videos that are compatible with this tool, and they can be easily moved around the screen to place them in the most suitable place.

The controls in question are as follows: view full screen, view on TV, view in pop-up player, and rotate the screen. Thus Activate this Samsung Internet Video Assistant:

Open Samsung Internet and click on the three horizontal lines button in the lower-right corner.On the options menu, tap “Settings”.Go into “Useful functions”.Check the box “Video Assistant” and click on it to find out more information about the function.

Direct access to ad blockers

Using an ad blocker to navigate without constant advertising is easier on Samsung Internet, as it has a tool to install and manage ad blockers. This is how it is used:

Open Samsung Internet and click on the three horizontal lines button in the lower-right corner.On the options menu, tap “Ad Blockers”Choose the ad blocker you are going to use and start the process by clicking on the ** download button on the right **, which takes you directly to the Galaxy Store. In the Samsung store, click on “Install”Go back to the “Ad Blockers” section of Samsung Internet and activate the blocker you just installed so that it begins to do its work.

Secret mode locked by password

Secret mode is similar to Google Chrome’s incognito mode, although there is one main difference: Samsung’s can be blocked. Specifically, users can use a password or biometric lock (face and footprint). To be able to use these last options, it is first necessary to set a password.

Thus blocks access to Samsung Internet Secret mode for even more privacy:

Open Samsung Internet and click on the three horizontal lines button in the lower-right corner.On the options menu, tap “Settings”Click on “Privacy & Security”.Swipe down and click on “Secret mode settings”.Tap on “Use password” and establish a code of at least 4 characters and at least 1 letter included. Activate the unlocking by facial recognition or fingerprint reader if required.

Intelligent Anti-Tracking

Samsung Internet also has privacy and security features that are not available in Google Chrome, such as smart anti-tracking within Secret mode. This tool automatically delete tracking cookies used by web pages to see where you navigate.

When activating this feature, there are two options to choose from: activated always or only when secret mode is used. The steps to activate the smart anti-tracking of the Samsung browser in Secret mode are these:

Open Samsung Internet and click on the three horizontal lines button in the lower-right corner.On the options menu, tap “Settings”Click on “Privacy & Security”.Tap on “Intelligent Anti-Tracking” and choose “Secret mode only” in the drop-down options menu. This way you will be more protected against the monitoring of web pages, which then use the information obtained to, among other things, show you personalized ads.

Blocking unwanted web pages

One of the most useful privacy and security features of Samsung Internet is blocking unwanted web pages. This tool, which is not in Google Chrome, prevents a web page from leading to an unwanted one when pressing the back button. Thus, the browser blocks the opening of websites. This is the procedure to activate this function:

Open Samsung Internet and click on the three horizontal lines button in the lower-right corner.On the options menu, tap “Settings”Click on “Privacy & Security”Check the “Block unwanted web pages” box.

Menu customization

Customizing the options menu is something that can be done on Samsung Internet and not on Google Chrome. Among the browser customization options is this tool that allows the user to adapt this menu to their preferences. For example, you can add a shortcut to secret mode or remove access to the ad blocker.

To customize the Samsung Internet menu, follow this procedure:

Open Samsung Internet and click on the three horizontal lines button in the lower-right corner.On the options menu, tap “Settings”Click on “Appearance”Tap on the option “Customize menu”Move the top icons to the white area to add them to the options menu. If you want to remove them, the process is the opposite.

Other customization options

On Samsung Internet there are also other very useful customization options to give the browser another look. For example, you can hide status bar, activate or deactivate the zoom control on web pages, show tabs under the address bar, hide or flip the scroll bar and activate the QR code scanner.

In general, Samsung Internet offers more customization options than Google Chrome. You just have to enter Settings> Appearance / Useful functions to discover these features and get the most out of them. After knowing this information, use the Samsung browser seems a very good option.

