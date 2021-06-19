Privacy is an extremely important aspect in the life of each person, using a VPN will increase the privacy and security of your data on the internet.

At the moment technology and communications networks have become an essential part of our lives, and although they offer us many advantages, such as connecting with our loved ones anywhere in the world, or asking for help quickly if we find ourselves in a dangerous situation, they have also brought with them a couple of repercussions, including sacrificing our privacy.

Therefore use a VPN –Virtual Private Network– It is one of the best ways to protect your profile and activity on the internet. You may have heard this term on some occasions, but if you are still not very clear about it, then we are going to explain you what is a VPN and 7 important reasons that will convince you to switch your connection to a VPN immediately.

What is a VPN and why should we care?

A VPN is a virtual private network that encrypt our communications and allows us to connect to our local network through the Internet. That is, without going into technicalities, a VPN it would allow us to connect you from anywhere as if we were doing it through our home connection, encrypting the data and ensuring that our communications are private.

In other words, the VPN is private software, which makes your internet activity totally anonymous and allows you to browse without putting your information at risk, nor your personal data. This is achieved by protecting it and encrypting your data, as we mentioned above. If you have a VPN, even if someone gets your data, they will never be able to use it, since it is a very useful element in a large number of situations.

7 reasons to use a VPN on your Android devices

As you can see, it is a software capable of hiding all your information on the network and protecting your privacy, obviously browsing behind a VPN has several advantages:

Browse completely anonymously, and this does not refer only to the private mode, you really browse without leaving traces on the internet.Protect your internet activity, that is, not even the service provider will have access to your browsing data.Use any public WiFi network without fear, thanks to the protection provided by the VPN.Protect personal and commercial data when introducing them into web pages.Block malicious websites that can endanger your Android device Fill out web forms, without fear of someone stealing your data.View subscription content from another country, using VPNs based in different countries and as if we were in this one.

So now you know, using a VPN on your Android devices helps you protect your browsing and personal data, at the same time it offers you a range of benefits that you will not find with any other connection.

