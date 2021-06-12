7 reasons to leave WhatsApp and switch to Signal

With these 7 differences it will be difficult for you to continue using WhatsApp

Despite WhatsApp continues to be the most popular instant messaging app in the world, it is not a secret that other apps have gained millions of users in recent months, especially due to the privacy policies implemented by WhatsApp.

Y one of the app that stands out the most is Signal, which unlike what many think, is not a new app, in fact, it was launched on the market in 2014, but has recently gained popularity thanks to a recommendation made by Elon Musk himself.

The fact is, Signal is an excellent option to stop using WhatsApp, especially if you are looking for increased privacy and security, and we show you in our comparison between Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp, but if you still have doubts, here are 7 reasons why you should leave WhatsApp and switch to Signal.

7 reasons why you should say goodbye to WhatsApp and switch to Signal

We will show you why Signal can be a better option than WhatsApp, although of course, it all depends on what is important to you and what you really want from an instant messaging app.

More privacy

Without a doubt, Signal is the rival to beat when it comes to privacy, since, although both applications have end-to-end encryption in all their conversations, Signal goes further, because does not record any type of information from its usersUnlike WhatsApp, which although it cannot read your conversations, it does keep a record of many of your data such as location, contacts, data usage, among others. And with the new steps they have taken to share your information with Facebook, your privacy will be much more compromised.

Much larger groups

If we talk about creating a family or friends group, perhaps this advantage does not interest you very much, but if we talk about a work or information group, if you will be interested to know that in Signal you can create groups of up to 1000 contacts, a number much higher than the 256 members that WhatsApp allows.

Disappearance of messages

Both WhatsApp and Signal have the option to send messages that disappear, but in WhatsApp you can only configure it to disappear after 7 days of being sent, while in Signal this option is customizable, so you can choose to delete them after a few seconds, and this configuration may be different for each chat you have.

Protect your identity

Signal has a very particular option that allows you to blur faces in a photo, which can be ideal if you want to send a photo with a hidden face, you just have to edit it before sending it and you will not have to use any other external application to do it.

You can share large files

If there is an area where WhatsApp does not stand up well, it is in sending large files, and that is WhatsApp only allows files with a maximum size of 16 MB, while in Signal you can send the file of the size you need, since there are no limits.

Send messages to yourself

Signal, like Telegram, has the option to create a conversation with yourself, which is very useful to save any link, file or any other important information you need. Although in WhatsApp you can also achieve it, but first you must do this little trick.

Signal is open source

If you don’t have a lot of computer skills this may not seem like something significant, but it may be even the most important reason on the entire list why you should switch to Signal and leave WhatsApp behind.

Say that Signal is open source, meaning that all application programming it is transparent to anyone who wishes to study it, no secrets. All your source code is available on Github.

