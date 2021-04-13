7 Reasons The LG XBOOM Go Is The Bluetooth Speaker That Best Highlights The Nuances Of Music | Technology

Music is part of our lives. It is there for us when we need it, be it a sad moment or a joyful moment, both when we need to cheer ourselves up and when we need to calm down. If you really love music and want a speaker with which to enjoy it to the fullest, The LG XBOOM Go is the Bluetooth speaker you are looking for.

The amazing thing about this little speaker is its ability to play music with great power, but without losing sound quality. In fact, the main difference between this speaker and any that you have seen that your friends or family have, is in thethe nuances that you are able to hear when you play music. When you turn on the LG XBOOM Go and play your favorite songs, that “WOW !!” that you only feel when listening to a high-quality speaker.

If you are looking for a new wireless bluetooth speaker, These are the 7 reasons why you should rate the LG XBOOM Go.

1.- Maximum volume without fear of distortions thanks to Meridian

The quality should not be limited only to a specific volume. Who really likes music, listens to it at a very high volume. What stands out the most about LG XBOOM Go is su ability to reproduce sounds at maximum volume level without distortion. Connect it to your mobile via Bluetooth, start your favorite music application, and turn up the volume to the max. Although the music will be heard from hundreds of meters, the quality of every detail of the songs and voices will be present, being able to appreciate all the nuances of music, as it was composed.

In addition to having high-quality components, it integrates a system developed by the company Meridian, which are responsible for many of the great advances in the world of sound over time. Thanks to them today we can listen to music on our mobile in a digital format, as they were in charge of converting the analog signal to a signal that can be managed by digital devices such as computers, or like our smartphones today. The LG XBOOM Go has a system called DSP developed by Meridian that manages these digital signals to make adjustments depending on the songs we listen to and the volume level, achieving a perfect equalization where all the sounds shine, preserving the quality at all times. It doesn’t matter if you are a professional listening to the latest song you have recorded in the studio, or if you are partying on the beach with 100 friends, the sound quality is assured.

2.- Power to create a party wherever you go

Let’s talk about power, and we don’t just mean a figure. The 30W power they are not the only relevant thing. Your speakers are installed so that the sound is distributed in any room at 360 degrees. It is intended for don’t put limits on yourself. It does not matter if you are at home studying or working in one room, or if you are cleaning the whole house. It does not matter if you have gone with friends and you are in a very large place, or if you are on the beach in the open air. The LG XBOOM Go fills any room with music and lets you take the party wherever you go.

In fact, it has a special function called Sound boost that reinforces the frequencies most perceived by the human ear and makes the sound reach even further. A single LG XBOOM Go is all you need to create your own party. You will not be short of power at any time, and your friends will be blown away with the ability that something so small can have to sound so loud and with such quality.

3.- Reinforced bass so you can hear all the nuances

It’s not just power, it’s also extreme sound definition. The brutal sound produced by the LG XBOOM Go stands out because it is capable of generating both the finest highs and the deepest lows. Precisely the lowest sounds are a lack in the small speakers, but not in the case of the LG XBOOM Go, which it has woofers dedicated to the production of sounds in the lower frequencies. In this way, we are not just listening to a melody without more, but we will make all the instruments shine, that the voices are heard spectacularly, and that we enjoy high-resolution audio even for the finest ears.

This is thanks to Dual Action Bass system that integrates the two bass units at each end, and they are on the outside of the speaker, having the capacity to unleash the power it has. You’ll see the subwoofers vibrate to the beat of the music, while producing the bass frequencies that are so important.

4.- That the rhythm does not stop with the 24-hour battery

So that the LG XBOOM Go can always accompany you, it has an immense source of energy inside. Its rechargeable battery offers us a 24 hour autonomy, with the intermediate volume and the lights off, so that we do not miss the cables and do not depend on a plug. It does not matter if you go to the peak of a mountain, or to a beach far from the urban center. It does not matter if you are in the middle of the countryside or if you are in the center of the city. You have plenty of battery to accompany you throughout the entire day. This summer you better meet your friends abroad, but With the battery of the LG XBOOM Go that will not be a problem, because it has all the energy you need to carry the power and the music with you.

You can even have several days of battery life if you carry an external battery powerbank of which we use with the mobile, since the speaker charges the same as our smartphone. In fact, the speaker battery can also be used in reverse. It has so much energy that it can even be used to charge the battery of your mobile when it is already at the limit by plugging your mobile into the speaker.

5.- Party multiplied by 100 adding more speakers

With the LG XBOOM Go does not matter if you are 10, 50 or 100 friends. You can fill any music room with maximum volume and with exceptional sound quality. If your friends also take their LG XBOOM Go, they will all be able to connect with each other. The software with which it has synchronizes the music on all devices and they will sound in perfect harmony.

It does not matter if you are on a friend’s plot, or if you want to make a flashmob in the commercial center of your city. The LG XBOOM Go technology lets you connect up to 100 speakers so that they sound at the same time, so that the acoustic limits are set only by your imagination.

And if you prefer an afternoon of series and films, you just need to tell one of your friends to bring their LG XBOOM Go to connect them to the television in stereo and have surround audio With which you can enjoy the highest sound quality while you watch your favorite movies and series.

6.- It will follow you wherever you go, even to the end of the world

How could it be otherwise in a speaker capable of creating parties on the beach or pool, the LG XBOOM Go has water resistance thanks to the IPX5 certification. This means that you can make a bomb without fear, start a water balloon war, or put the speaker on the boat knowing that whatever happens, your music will continue to sound, and get the highest quality.

In addition, its compact design makes it perfect to transport it in a backpack, having a size very similar to that of a water bottle. Never before has a speaker of such quality been so small, so easy to transport, and so strong and able to keep up with you. The nuances of music that you hear will still be there even if you go to the end of the world.

7.- A speaker that shines with its own light

The icing on the cake is that it is not only a speaker that stands out for its ability to reproduce spectacular sound. The LG XBOOM Go shines with its own light, literally. And it is that it has two LED rings at each end, integrated into the woofers that produce the bass. These woofers vibrate when generating the lowest frequencies. But the lights follow the rhythm of the music, both in the RGB colors that change adapting to the sounds, and in the level of brightness and flickering it produces. This helps create an environment where we not only have top-quality music, but also we have lights that go in harmony with what we are hearing. An extra that brings that touch of sophistication to a speaker that has taken care of even the smallest detail.

All this makes the LG XBOOM Go be a unique Bluetooth speaker. Contained in its size, but unleashed in its power. Able to deliver precision in the finest details and in every note that it plays, and also to fill any room with music at full volume without producing distortions.

And also, you have it available in two formats. The LG XBOOM Go PL5 is a somewhat more compact and almost pocket-sized version that you can find it for about 100 euros. The LG XBOOM Go PL7 is for users a little more demanding, with more battery and a little more power, and that you can find for about 110 euros.