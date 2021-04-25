7 police officers suspended after the death of an African American

15 minutes. The North Carolina Police suspended seven officers implicated in the death of an African-American citizen who, according to the first data of the investigation, was shot in the back this week during an anti-drug operation.

The deceased was identified as Andrew Brown Jr. Currently, his lawyers hope that the Police will decide to publish the images of the operation captured by the cameras carried by the agents.

Both the Governor of the state, Roy Cooper, and the mayor of the city of Elizabeth, where the incident occurred, Bettie Parker, asked the county Sheriff’s office to release the videos, amid protests over the death of the African American.

Governor Cooper declared that the first reports of what happened “are tragic and extremely worrying” to the point that it is necessary “to publish the images of the body camera of the agents as quickly as possible.”

None of these petitions are binding on the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, which is a separate entity from the city government. In North Carolina, a judge must approve the release of body camera images, but anyone can request their release.

Brown’s death is part of several incidents in the United States that could have resulted from an abuse of force by the police against African Americans. An example of this was the case of the death of George Floyd for which the now former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty.