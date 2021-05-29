7 people injured after shooting near Wynwood – NBC Miami (51)

Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured Friday night near Wynwood.

At approximately 11:53 p.m. Friday, Miami police officers showed up in the area of ​​NW 20th Street and 1st Court.

When they arrived, officers found several people who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

According to the police, there were approximately seven victims. One victim was taken to the University of Miami Hospital and the other six to the Jackson Memorial.

Police have yet to release any information on the identities of the victims or potential suspects.

This is a developing story that will be updated.