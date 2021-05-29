7 people injured after shooting near Wynwood – NBC Miami (51)

Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured Friday night near Wynwood.

At approximately 11:53 p.m. Friday, Miami police officers showed up in the area of ​​NW 20th Street and 1st Court.

When they arrived, officers found several people who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

According to the police, there were a total of seven victims shot. One of the victims has died while the other six continue to recover.

Right now, detectives are searching for a silver Nissan Maxima that may have been involved.

Police have yet to release any information on the identities of the victims or potential suspects.

This is a developing story that will be updated.