7 people injured after shooting near Wynwood – NBC Miami (51)

Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured Friday night near Wynwood.
At approximately 11:53 p.m. Friday, Miami police officers showed up in the area of NW 20th Street and 1st Court.
When they arrived, officers found several people who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.
According to the police, there were a total of seven victims shot. One of the victims has died while the other six continue to recover.
Right now, detectives are searching for a silver Nissan Maxima that may have been involved.
Police have yet to release any information on the identities of the victims or potential suspects.
This is a developing story that will be updated.