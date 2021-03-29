7 out of 10 people approve of Biden’s management in the vaccination campaign

15 minutes. 72% of Americans consulted approve of the management that the country’s president, Joe Biden, is carrying out on the coronavirus pandemic, in particular the vaccination campaign. This is reflected in an Ipsos / ABC News poll published this Sunday.

This percentage improves to 68% from a few weeks ago, right after the approval of the $ 1.9 trillion aid package.

A clear majority of Americans (60%) also approve of Biden’s financial management in this way. Only 28% of those surveyed disapprove of the president’s work.

While more than half of Republicans (53%) approve of Biden’s handling of the vaccination campaign, less than half support his overall response to the pandemic (44%) and his leadership in the economy (23%) of positive way.

This is not Biden’s only weak point in the poll. An equal 57% of Americans disapprove of his approach to managing gun violence and immigration control at the United States (US) border. This, after an increase in arrivals from the south, which resulted in 18,000 unaccompanied children in US custody.

Coronavirus in the world

The coronavirus pandemic left almost 600,000 cases in the world during the last 24 hours, after exceeding the barrier of 126 million total infections the day before, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the latest update of its balance this Sunday.

The agency indicated that during the last day 595,393 cases and 9,790 deaths were detected. This puts the totals at 126,732,921 and 2,777,684, respectively, with 71.7 million people recovered from COVID-19.

The US is the most affected country in total figures, with 30.2 million cases and 548,828 deaths. Behind are Brazil, with 12.4 million infections and 310,550 deaths; and India, with 11.9 million and 161,552, respectively.