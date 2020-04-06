Tablets have long since ceased to be devices intended solely for entertainment and the consumption of multimedia content. More and more people are adopting these devices to do their jobs, sometimes, in a different way that until now was not possible.

The use of keyboards on Apple iPads, either through official accessories such as the Smart Keyboard or from third parties, was widespread. While on tablets with Android operating system it was possible to use mice, thus resembling traditional computers, on those of Cupertino they were not compatible. Until now, what they are already completely with iPadOS 13.4.

If your needs allow it and you want to use your iPad as the main computer to carry out all your tasks, in this post we bring you some of the best mice that can be purchased for use with Apple tablets and increase our productivity in applications like word processors or spreadsheets.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

This peripheral from the well-known brand of computer accessories Logitech is characterized by its size content, making it ideal to take with us and work with it anywhere. Works on any surface, has a rechargeable battery, micro USB charging port and the possibility of registering it in up to 3 different computers and switch between them by pressing a button. Its price on Amazon is 64.99 euros.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse, Multi-Computer, 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth with Unifying USB Receiver, 200/4000 DPI Laser Tracking All Surface, Notebook / PC / Mac / iPad OS, Black

Xiaomi Mi Portable

The Asian brand Xiaomi makes many other things besides smartphones, such as computer mice. Lightweight and with a rounded design, it provides a firm grip for prolonged use. It has a 1200 DPI motion resolution, three buttons and works by both Bluetooth and 2.4G, allowing you to pair it to two computers easily and switch between them with a single click. At PcComponentes it’s for 19.99 euros.

Xiaomi HLK4007GL, Portable, Wireless RF + Bluetooth, Silver

Satechi M1

Satechi is a manufacturer of peripherals and computer accessories that stands out for its value for money and the design of its products, being in many cases very similar to those that Apple could offer. The Satechi M1 mouse is finished in aluminum, has soft-touch buttons and a modern, ergonomic design. It recharges through its USB-C port and has a weight of 176 grams. In Macnificos it is for 29.99 euros.

Satechi Aluminum M1 Wireless Bluetooth Mouse with Rechargeable Type-C Port – Compatible with Mac Mini, iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro / Air, Microsoft Surface Go (Gold)

Logitech Pebble

Logitech announced along with its new keyboard and trackpad covers for Apple iPads the Pebble mouse. Its modern, compact design is pebble-shaped to provide a comfortable, easy-to-wear fit. Their clicks are silent, as is their scroll. You can connect via Bluetooth or USB receiver, and its autonomy is up to 18 months with a single AA battery. On Amazon it is for 19.99 euros.

Logitech Pebble Wireless Mouse, Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz with Unifying Receiver, Silent Click Mouse for Notebook / Notebook / PC / Mac / iPad OS, Pebble Mouse, Black

Microsoft Modern Mobile

Although designed for use with Surface devices, Microsoft Modern Mobile is a Bluetooth-enabled mouse, so it works with any compatible device. It can be used on almost any surface thanks to bluetrack technology, it has four buttons and battery life is up to 12 months (two AAA alkaline batteries). On Amazon it is for 34.99 euros.

Microsoft Modern Mobile – mouse (ambidextrous, Bluetooth and USB) Black.

Magic mouse 2

The official Apple Bluetooth wireless mouse. With rechargeable battery, it moves smoothly around the table, and features a multi-touch surface on which to perform gestures easy to move from one web page to another or scroll through the documents. It has a weight of 99 grams and is recharged through the Lightning port. On Amazon you can buy it for 74.95 euros.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 – Silver

Magic Trackpad 2

If you like working with the trackpads that Apple incorporates in the MacBook, it is also possible to bring that experience to desktops or iPads with the Magic Trackpad 2. The battery lasts up to 1 month, and its surface is large enough to move comfortably and perform multi-touch gestures. On Amazon it is available for 133.20 euros.

Apple MJ2R2ZM / A – Magic Trackpad 2, White and Silver

More offers?

Disney +: Disney’s new VoD platform is now available with all the original content from the Mickey Mouse and Marvel factory, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic. If you are interested, you can try it 7 days for free.

Disney + is here: try it for free for 7 days. Then, 6.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros the annual subscription.

If you are a regular Amazon buyer, with Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year (one month trial) and other advantages such as Prime Video, a streaming platform with series, movies and documentaries; Prime Music, to listen to music; Prime Reading, with hundreds of books at your fingertips, and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, the subscription price is cut in half and there is a 90-day trial.

If reading is one of your passions, you will be interested to know that you have 60 free days of Kindle Unlimited, a fee that allows access to a million titles from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. Its usual price is 9.99 euros per month, but now you can try it for free for two months saving us 19.98 euros.

On the other hand we have Amazon Music Unlimited, the alternative to Spotify that offers a perfect integration with the brand’s speakers. Millions of songs free for 90 days.