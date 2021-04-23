7 of the most violent cities in the world are in Mexico

For the second consecutive year, Mexico is consolidated as the world epicenter of violence due to the activities and presence of various criminal groups that are scattered in the 32 states of the Republic.

This is a fact that the Mexican government should not be proud of at all and which has reiterated the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice AC, who released the report of their report on the most violent cities in the world in this 2020.

And within the top ten, 7 are in Mexico.

According to said report, the municipality of Celaya, Guanajuato, became the most violent in the entire planet registering 109,038 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants last year.

In addition, it is the fourth consecutive year that Celaya leads this list and also, the seventh in which Mexico is also at the top of the ranking.

The 10 most violent cities in the world

1) Celaya, Guanajuato – Mexico

2) Tijuana, Baja California – Mexico

3) Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua – Mexico

4) Ciudad Obregón, Sonora – Mexico

5) Irapuato, Guanajuato – Mexico

6) Ensenada, Baja California – Mexico

7) St. Louis, Missouri – United States

8) Uruapan, Michoacán – Mexico

9) Feira de Santana, Bahia – Brazil

10) Cape Town – South Africa

The Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice AC assures that violence has escalated during the first two years of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom it criticizes for its policies to combat crime.

“Mexico has been the world epicenter of homicidal violence for 2 years now. It is not a coincidence. In 2019 and 2020, the worst crime ‘control’ policy has been applied by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: on the one hand, by not acting against the criminal groups, the main responsible for the violence, more than exceptionally, under the assumption that if the forces of order do not bother the thugs, they will behave well; on the other hand, apply vast subsidy programs in the hope that criminals, in exchange for them, will stop committing crimes, ”the report states.

To create the list, the homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants was taken into account. Mexico is in first place with 18 cities, followed by Brazil with 11, Venezuela with 6 and the United States with 5.

In the following link, you can consult the complete list of the most violent cities on the planet.

You are interested in: