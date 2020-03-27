We recommend 7 books about NBA that you can buy through Amazon in these times of confinement in which reading becomes one of the most recommended and rewarding hobbies:

1. Eleven rings (Phil Jackson)

During his successful career as coach of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, Phil Jackson conquered more championships than any other coach in the professional history of the sport. Jackson was quickly christened the “Zen Master” by sports journalists, but that nickname all he did was redound to an absolute truth: that of a coach who inspired but did not provoke, who led through continually awakening challenges in everyone and each of its players to eradicate in each of them their egos, fears and anger. This is the story of a young North Dakota preacher who grew up to become one of the great leaders of our time. In his personal quest for constant reinvention, Jackson explored many avenues, from human psychology to Zen meditation practiced by Native Americans. In that process, he developed an approach to leadership based on freedom, authenticity, and the need to believe in teamwork above all else.

2. Mom mentality: The secrets of my success (Kobe Bryant)

When I hear people say that they have been inspired by the mamba mentality, I think that all my work, all my effort and all the sweat, has been worth it. So I have written this book. All pages contain teachings, not only about basketball, but also about the mamba mentality. I mean, about life.

3. When we were the best (Larry Bird and Earvin Magic Johnson)

From the moment Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Larry Bird hit the track as rivals, they engaged in an unparalleled physical and psychological battle. In the green for the Celtics was Larry Bird, a tough, demanding, and insightful Indiana kid armed with a foolproof outside shot. Dressed in the Lakers’ gold and purple was “Magic” Johnson, Mr. Showtime, the showman, a sweeping personality who played basketball like the angels. Young and daring, they both burned with the desire to win at all costs.

Their unusual relationship ended up being the symbol of the quintessential NBA rivalry: Lakers vs. Celtics, East vs. West, physicist vs. subtlety, old school vs. Showtime, even blacks vs. whites. Each pushed the other to the top, and together they added eight championships, six MVP awards and contributed to making an NBA in low hours become what it is today. At first they were staunch rivals, but during the journey they ended up forging an everlasting friendship.

In great detail, “When we were the best” transports us to an unforgettable time and reveals for the first time the ins and outs of the career of two players whose ultimate aspiration was to defeat their rival. “When we were the best” is, in short, the chronicle of the trajectory of two giants during the golden age of American professional basketball.

4. Dream Team (Jack McCallum)

Renowned sports journalist Jack McCallum unveils for the first time all the secrets of the history of the most famous team of all time: the 1992 North American Olympic basketball team. As a journalist for ‘Sports Illustrated’, McCallum was able to follow firsthand the greatest basketball show on the planet, covering the adventures of the Dream Team from team formation to the gold medal ceremony in Barcelona. From recent interviews with the players, McCallum stitches together the definitive account of the phenomenon that the Dream Team involved.

The author unravels the ins and outs of the controversial selection process and opens the doors of the hotel suites where superstars like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird discussed basketball while playing cards until the wee hours of the morning. It also tells the fascinating story of the legendary training match in which the players faced each other, probably the best pachanga in the history of the sport. In the twenty-five years that have passed since the Dream Team captivated the world, its legendary aura has only grown. This book will immerse the reader in the unique moment in which an unrepeatable group of athletes got together and forever changed the future of the sport at a counterattack pace.

5. Pistol: The Incredible Story of Pete Maravich (Mark Kriegel)

PISTOL is much more than the biography of a basketball player. It is built with the same material as the great classic novels. PISTOL tells the story of a boy transformed by his father’s dream, and the toll the whole family ends up paying for that dream. Mark Kriegel captures in this moving story the gripping saga of an American family: his ascension, his apparent ruin, and, finally, his redemption.

6. Michael Jordan: The Life (Roland Lazenby)

This book explores both sides of his personality to reveal the most complete and compelling story of the man that is Michael Jordan. Lazenby builds on his personal relationships with Jordan’s coaches; countless interviews with Jordan’s friends, teammates, and family; and interviews with Jordan himself to provide the first truly definitive study of Michael Jordan: the player, the icon, and the man.

7. Memories (Lamar Odom)

Lamar Odom is without a doubt the terrible enfant of recent NBA history. The son of an absent father and a drug addict and a mother who died very young of cancer, he had to make his way in the New York neighborhood of Queens, where very soon he would begin to demonstrate a prodigious talent for basketball, a sport in which he would take refuge to flee from their demons. In these revealing and turbulent memories, Lamar Odom not only accounts for his journey in the world of basketball (from the Clippers to the Heat to end up with the Lakers, where he would shine alongside his friends Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol), but also from his darker side: his addiction to hard drugs and alcohol, his cheating to avoid doping controls, his steamy marriages and multiple infidelities, and his celebrated and toxic relationship with Khloé Kardashian. His wild and unpredictable character led him to the brink of death after a night of excess in Las Vegas, from which he survived to tell this story.

