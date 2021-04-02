7% more drivers and occupants without a seat belt

DGT surveillance campaign

Saturday, March 20, 2021 – 4:49 PM

From March 8 to 14, the Civil Guard controlled 327,414 vehicles, and detected 3,914 drivers and users who did not use this element or other security devices.

Balance seat belt control campaign. Road deaths fall less than did the mobility in 2020

Not using the seat belt leads to the loss of three points of the driving license (four when the reform of the Traffic Law is approved) and a fine of 200 euros. In addition, studies insist that it reduces the risk of dying in a traffic accident by up to 50%, which would have saved half of the 125 people who, in 2020, died aboard a passenger car and a van and did not do so. They were wearing.

Hence the recurrent control campaigns carried out by Traffic and the regional and local police. The last one, carried out between the 8th and 14th of this month of March, concluded with even more worrying data, since the number of offenders (drivers and passengers) reported it increased 7%, with 3,914 complaints out of a total of 327,414 controlled vehicles.

Of all the complaints filed, 77% has been produced in conventional tracks, they are the ones that concentrate three out of every four fatalities, although their weight on the volume of traffic is much less. By type of vehicle, eight out of 10 reported drivers (out of a total of they traveled aboard a private car. In addition, 1,313 passengers, 789 in front seats and 524 in rear seats, were also sanctioned for not wearing it or not doing it the right way.

In the latter case, the DGT recalls that, in a frontal impact, the probability that an occupant of those seats fatally hits another passenger in front can be up to 8 times higher. Without a seat belt, at 80 km / h those traveling behind have no way to hold on They are thrown forward with a force equivalent to the hit of a 1,200 kg ball at 10 km / h, which could kill or seriously injure the occupants of the front seats.

Child restraint systems

Despite the fact that in Spain it is mandatory for minors with a height equal to or less than 135 cm to correctly use the child restraint system appropriate to their size and weight, on the days that the campaign has lasted, 192 minors traveled without any, up from 132 in the previous campaign.

If wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of death in an accident by half, for children, CRS is even more important since nine out of ten serious or fatal childhood injuries would have been prevented if the devices had been used. mandatory retention systems. In addition, in the event of an accident, damage is reduced by up to 75% with proper use of them.

