Bruno Gagliasso shared a photo hugging the belly of Giovanna Ewbank, 30 weeks pregnant with the couple’s third child. ‘Domingando’, wrote the actor. In the comments, youtuber was surprised by her husband’s record. ‘Wow, I even scared you with that belly,’ she wrote. The blonde also posted clicks and joked about the routine during pregnancy

Giovanna Ewbank plays with pregnancy routine: ‘It gives you despair’

In her profile, Giovanna Ewbank shared three photos in which she shows her belly while making faces and mouths on her bed. “Real images of a Virginian on the verge of a nervous breakdown. There are days when I feel desperate, right, my daughter?”, She wrote in the caption. In the comments, the youtuber – which promoted a bazaar with 500 family items – received the affection of several famous people. “She is radiant, enlightened! Beautiful!” Wrote Pâmela Tomé. Gretchen praised: “Linda”.

Couple reveals name of third child in video with Títi and Bless

Bruno Gagliasso surprised Giovanna Ewbank and directed Títi, 6, and Bless, 5, in a video for the woman’s YouTube channel. In the recording, the children talk about the names they would like to give their brother. “I wanted Bless, Green Power Ranger and Chefinho!”, Said the boy, indicating some of his preferences. “I wanted Eduardo Felix and Arthur …”, completed the firstborn. When asked by the father about what the baby’s name would be, Titi replied excitedly: “Zyan!”. When announcing the video on Instagram, Giovanna revealed how she reacted to the surprise: “I keep watching, crying and loving every second more my family, which is the best in the world! Thank you my loves! I love you more than anything in this life Now excuse me, I’m going to watch a thousand more times and shed a few more liters of tears of love, pride and emotion! “

Giovanna Ewbank prepares for natural childbirth: ‘Human body is perfect’

In the seventh month of pregnancy, Bruno Gagliasso’s wife plans the birth of her son. “Today I only think about natural childbirth, but if I can’t, I won’t be sad. The doctor will know what is the best option for the moment. The human body is very perfect. I’m not afraid of anything, I never thought I would be so calm. and full, “revealed Giovanna in an interview with the magazine” Marie Claire “. According to Ewbank, the husband may surprise at delivery. “Bruno is nervous that there will be only him there, and he has a blood panic, but he is preparing very well, he is reading everything about it,” said she, who delighted Bruna Marquezine with a picture of her belly next to her children.

