7-month disqualification for the Lazio president for skipping the COVID protocol

03/26/2021 at 7:33 PM CET

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Italian football federation has already notified the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, and two of the club’s doctors, that it would take them to trial for not communicating in due time, several positives in the club, thus skipping the protocol COVID. Well, once they have been judged, the sanction has been 7 months of disqualification for the maximum representative of the Roman team and 12 for the two doctors, Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia. The club has also been fined 150,000 euros.

Initially, there was talk of a possible loss of points in Serie A and even an administrative decline, but in the end it has remained in sanctions for those responsible. The club, through a statement, has already warned that they will appeal the sanction.

“The Lazio Sports Society, after the pronouncement of the first degree sentence of sports justice, which provides seven months of restraint for the president, 12 months for the doctors and a fine of 150,000 euros for the Company, announces that it will appeal these decisions, “reads the statement.

Communication 03.26.2021 ➡️ https://t.co/Fj85p2wnRI pic.twitter.com/Ia63fiNv6k – SSLazio (@OfficialSSLazio) March 26, 2021

He did not respect the protocol

The prosecution pointed out that the president: “did not quickly communicate the positive in covid of eight players detected on October 27, 2020”, after the controls that UEFA does for the Champions League matches. In this case, they had to face the Witches. They add that: “No health prevention measures were carried out for the close contacts of the players“.

There are more cases, since the same thing happened on November 3 before facing Zenit, also with 8 positives and against Torino the week before, where there were already 3 cases.

In addition, they are accused of: “having allowed or not prohibited three players from training with the rest of the group despite their positive UEFA PCR“, and not respecting the protocol again as there was not:” Immobile placed in mandatory isolation for 10 days, used during the Torino-Lazio match on November 1 and called up for Lazio-Juventus on November 8 “.