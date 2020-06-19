It is 4 years since the seventh game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, in which the iconic plays of the cap Lebron James and triple Kyrie irving They achieved something illogical and it was done with a ring that no one counted on.

That meeting is well remembered by NBA fans for many things, but there are moments of the game that no one remembers and in this article that our Hoopshype colleagues have made we find many of them, we will remember the seven most memorable.

The Splash Brothers did not touch the rim in their first three attempts

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are, almost certainly, the best triplists in history. However, that day they started the game quite nervous and in their first three attempts from beyond the goal they were not even able to touch the rim.

Both players gradually improved their performance. But that start weighed on his team and the Cavaliers began to trust their chances very early.

The entire Cavs starting team scored a basket in the first six minutes.

If that team wanted to win the ring, both LeBron and Irving had to perform at a superhuman level, as they later did, but the rest of the team also had to help.

The Cavs came out very plugged in and when only half of the first quarter had been consumed, the entire starting lineup had gotten at least one basket.

LeBron made three losses in the first seven minutes

The Splash Brothers were not the only ones who did not start the match well. « The King » knew that he was facing the opportunity of his life to give the ring to his hometown and, incidentally, enter the Olympus of NBA stars and that was noticed in his game.

A player who tends to take good care of the ball at important moments made three losses in the first seven minutes of play. However, little by little he relaxed and in the remainder of the game he only neglected the ball on two more occasions

The Cavs missed their first eight triples

The game is not remembered for its quality, much less, but for the tremendous equality and tension it had. In fact, the Cleveland players won, missing their first eight triples and achieving a total of 6/21 throughout the game

Iman Shumpert was the first player to score from beyond 6.75 and together with a foul by Livingston he added the first 4-point play of the game. This makes it clear that it was not a normal match, because despite this series of errors, at halftime they only lost 49-42

Curry committed his third foul before the break

The Warriors complained for much of the umpire series. So much so that Stephen Curry was fined $ 25,000 for throwing his mouth in the sixth game played in Cleveland.

It may be that this made the collegiate more attentive to it, since with a minute to go until the break, the base had already committed his third foul.

Igoudala missed two decisive free throws in the fourth quarter

If a play by the MVP of the 2015 finals is remembered in that series, we all remember the plug he received from LeBron James when there is only one minute left until the end of the game.

However, in the absence of just over 7 minutes he was able to place his team with an advantage that at that moment could have been decisive, after a lack of Jefferson and both failed.

Both teams went four minutes without scoring

When Kyrie Irving scored the triple that put the 92-89 in favor of the Cavs, most fans thought that the game was over even with one minute left.

Considering the Warriors’ offensive arsenal this seems crazy, but it’s not so much if we think that both teams went four minutes without scoring until the triple came and even those from the Bay kept their score at 89

And you, what moments do you remember from that series?