With the new figures reported this weekend, Brazil became the fourth country with the most registered cases of coronavirus in the world (241,000) and the sixth with the most deaths (16,118), until May 17.

However, health experts warn that the total number of confirmed infections could be much higher than the official figures, due to the lack of tests carried out on the population.

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Bruno Covas, declared that public hospitals in the most populous city in Brazil were at 90% of their capacity.

The state of Amazonas is another of the worst affected with 20,300 confirmed cases until this Sunday, according to official figures.

At least six states have already taken measures in this regard, although in some of the cities within these territories restrictions are not mandatory.

“If we think about the country as a whole, the isolation was very irregular. In some places, it practically did not exist,” says Raquel Stucchi, an infectologist at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and a consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

On the other hand, the epidemiologist Raquel Martins Lana believes that “isolation began to relax at the most crucial moment.”

As the virus took a while to reach Brazil, the regions of the country even started preparing in advance. “We were doing relatively well, with time to build field hospitals, increasing the number of beds and obtaining a certain advantage in reducing transmission,” he believes.

"The epidemic started slower in Brazil and there was a slight delay in the collapse of the system in some places. But when we went to attend to that, isolation was abandoned in many places and there was a rapid increase of serious cases"

Dr. Lana is a member of MAVE, a working group of scientific computing researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation and applied mathematics from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation that has been analyzing the situation of the virus’s spread in Brazil.

“If we had continued with isolation as we did in the beginning, we probably wouldn’t need a radical measure like mandatory isolation now. We had high adherence. It wasn’t uniform, it wasn’t the same in every state, but it was working,” he says.

2) Announcement of a future quarantine relaxation

For the epidemiologist at the University of Sao Paulo (USP), Paulo Lotufo, the officials who announced the gradual lifting of the quarantine in the future made a serious mistake. The State of Sao Paulo, for example, governed by João Doria, decided to adopt social isolation with some anticipation and at the same time increase the capacity of the health system.

For Lotufo, it was a mistake to think of this possibility. “The message he sent to the population was that ‘go, it’s okay, you are free,'” he says. “What we are realizing is that when you set a firm date, people have already assumed it.”

For several weeks, Brazil has been the focus of the coronavirus outbreak in Latin America.

It was not only in the state government. Some cities in Sao Paulo also wanted to relax the quarantine even before Doria’s stipulated date, and that was communicated to the population.

Unicamp’s Stucchi says ads like this give the impression that “everything is fine.”

"This news ends up confusing a lot. People's reading is: 'If you are already saying that you are going to relax in the future, it is because now everything is fine, I can open my store here, meet my friends.'"

3) Lack of restriction to vehicular traffic during holidays

Another mistake, according to Lotufo, was that there were no restrictions during the Easter season in Sao Paulo.

Stucchi mentions that there have been three consecutive holidays in the last month: Easter, Tiradentes (commemoration of the national hero on April 21) and May 1. “There should have been more roadblocks and restrictions to restrict the movement of people,” he said.

4) The President’s confused attitude

On March 15, when the Ministry of Health recommended avoiding crowds and the World Health Organization (WHO) had already recommended social isolation, Bolsonaro celebrated on his Twitter account the acts that were happening across the country, after denying that he had summoned them.

He called the covid-19 “influenzazinha” (a little flu), downplaying the disease on national television on March 24.

On March 29, the day after the now former minister Mandetta advocated for social isolation and recommended that people not go outside, Bolsonaro took a walk through various parts of Brasilia.

He entered a pharmacy and a bakery, causing a crowd and taking photos with his followers, including people over 60, part of the coronavirus risk group.

The President also participated in a demonstration. On April 19, he backed and was present at a protest with placards calling for the closing of Congress and the Supreme Court. The president even spoke at the rally.

Furthermore, since the start of the pandemic, the president has been making a series of statements minimizing the disease caused by the coronavirus and rejecting measures to contain its spread throughout Brazil. “So what? Sorry. What do you want me to do?” He declared when the country passed the 5,000-death threshold a few weeks ago.

"It is a great detriment and greatly influences the population" Stucchi says.

“On the one hand, we see news on television about the pandemic, about the coronavirus. On the other hand, we see the president kissing, hugging, walking without a mask and drawing crowds,” he says, comparing the attitude of the Brazilian president with that of the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and her pronouncements on the coronavirus and the importance of social distance.

For her, “the president’s position has hampered the work of all those who try to show, in the area of ​​health and the press, what is the path that worked in other places and what is important to control transmission.”

"It is certainly not a way to go with this lack of example, this fight countercurrent the president has done," he values.

5) The disagreement between Bolsonaro, governors and mayors

Bolsonaro’s inadequate stance towards the WHO recommendations to address the coronavirus adds to the discordance of the speeches between the president, the governors and the mayors.

Although Bolsonaro played down the pandemic in Brazil and advocated for the continuity of trade to avoid economic damage, the governors were the first to adopt social isolation measures in Brazilian states to try to crush the infection curve in the country.

For Ana Maria Malik, professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation and coordinator of the institution’s Health Management Center, this is a problem because it shows that “there is no clear national governance in which people can believe” and know ” what is the guide for the country and for each region. “

“The speeches are not in tune, which causes insecurity in the population,” he says. “The population ends up thinking that they can make their decisions to isolate themselves or not, since the directors disagree with each other.”

For Stucchi, the lack of binding guidelines also affects municipalities and states, “which ends up causing much confusion for the population.” Despite measures by the São Paulo government, the cities of Campinas and Ribeirao Preto, for example, have already announced plans to reopen trade.

6) Successive changes in the Ministry of Health

Amid the pandemic, on April 16, Bolsonaro fired his health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta. Brazil had not yet reached the peak of the epidemic and was growing in pollution.

“The change of administration in the ministry in the midst of the crisis occurred when we received more support from the population. We lost a lot of time with this,” says Dr. Lana, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. “This paralyzed the entire population, who did not know what to do. It demobilized health management and, consequently, the population.”

"Losing a Health Minister was awkward, but losing two in less than a month is not only embarrassing for Bolsonaro, but deeply troubling for Brazil," said the BBC correspondent in the country, Katty Watson, then.

Nelson Teich (left) lasted less than a month as Jair Bolsonaro’s Minister of Health.

“It seems that the job of Health Minister for Bolsonaro is a thankless task at the moment, but it is a difficult vacancy at the worst possible time in the country,” Watson stressed.

7) Fake news and promises of miracle cures

Promises of treatments that would “cure” covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, may also have given the impression that mandatory confinement was not necessary, according to consulted specialists.

Hydroxychloroquine, for example, was announced by Bolsonaro as Brazil’s solution to the disease. The president recommended the use of the drug, which has not yet been scientifically proven to be effective against covid-19, on his social networks and even in a statement on national radio and television.

"Brazil and the United States have made an inappropriate use of promises of healing and miraculous treatments. This means that many people will likely begin to self-medicate and take longer to go to the hospital," says Stucchi. "The political use of chloroquine was detrimental and may have had a negative impact on isolation. People think they have a cure, a cheap medicine that anyone can buy, and that everything will be fine."

It also highlights the role that fake news may have played in quarantine.

In fact, there was a relevant circulation of fake news that minimizes the severity of covid-19 in Brazil. The Federal University of Minas Gerais and the University of Sao Paulo carried out a joint investigation that analyzed 2,108 audios that circulated between March 24 and 28, in 522 WhatsApp groups, with the participation of more than 18 thousand active users.

What is the solution?

The epidemic has evolved in different ways in different regions of Brazil. Therefore, mandatory containment orders should be considered locally, not nationally, experts say.

“Each place has a history, a greater or lesser number of cases. Epidemics are local,” explains Aluisio Barros, professor of the graduate program in epidemiology at the Federal University of Pelotas, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas says he is in discussions with the state governor to implement strict confinement to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Sao Paulo’s public hospitals could be overwhelmed in about two weeks, the city’s mayor warned.

However, the infectologist Raquel Stucchi believes that an eventual closure in the country’s regions should be done in the “Brazilian style” and not necessarily copy the obligatory isolation made in other countries. The specialist believes that it would not make sense to impose fines on Brazilians, for example, since it would be “one more account that the Brazilian would be left owing” for the economic situation of the majority of the population.

“Any oversight can lead to lack of control,” says Barros. “There are people who think that the epidemic is like a tap, that we are controlling. I think that the epidemic is more like a fire in the bush, when it reaches a certain point, nobody can handle it anymore.”

