Just make sure you have the ingredients at home and in the blender … that’s it !!

April 14, 2020 11:16 am

For today’s cake we need the effort of your blender, because we are going to put all the ingredients in the blender’s glass and it is she that will facilitate and complete the work.

Chocolate and coconut cake

Ingredients

2 eggs

125 gr of butter

170 gr of sugar

150 cc of chocolate milk

200 gr of flour

1 tbsp baking powder

100 gr of grated dark chocolate (or 150 of cocoa powder)

100 gr of cashews or almonds

5 tablespoons of coconut

Preparation

1. Place the eggs, the sugar, the butter and the chocolate milk in the blender glass, liquefy until obtaining a foamy preparation, then add the chocolate and the dried fruits, and liquefy again.

2. Add the flour with the baking powder and the coconut, helping with a spatula so that everything is well integrated.

3. Place the mixture in a previously buttered pan, it can be cake (20 cm in diameter) or a pudding pan, and take to a moderate oven for 30 minutes, or until you stick it with a toothpick in the center it comes out dry.

.