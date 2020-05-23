Rosalía continues to move mountains, but in recent months she was disengaging that they fell in love with the voice and the style she gave to flamenco on the albums ‘Los Ángeles’ (2017) and ‘El mal querer’ (2018).

The new releases of the Catalan singer were wrapped in a genre much closer to trap than to flamenco and her most classic fans were crying out for what brought Rosalía to fame just over two years ago: they wanted tangos, bulerías and seguiriyas. Modern flamenco, but flamenco.

Said and done. A few months after filling YouTube with reproductions with songs like ‘A Palé’, ‘Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi’ or ‘Aute Culture’, Rosalía has turned her repertoire around to return to flamenco in an unexpected way. The composer has released by surprise ‘I swear that’, a song that starts with tangos and that features the actor Omar Ayuso (‘Elite) in the video clip.

In the video directed by Tanu Muiño, we see Rosalía playing a young woman waiting for her partner who “has been in prison for more than 400 days.” As soon as the artist launched the song, the reproductions began to multiply and in just two days she already has more than seven million and more than 440,000 ‘likes’ on YouTube.

The song also has musicians from the world of flamenco: Joselito Acedo on guitar and a box of clappers made up of Macario Ibáñez, José Manuel Fernández and Claudia Gómez. Listeners applaud that Rosalía has delighted us again with the genre that managed to lead her to success.

With “I swear that” Rosalia has silenced the mouth of all of you who said that she only did reggaeton and that she had lost her essence. – ARIADNA waldorf (@quepornoestodo) January 23, 2020