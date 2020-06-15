With an almost infinite catalog and Youpin to put the icing on the cake, these are the best-selling gadgets in Xiaomi’s Mijia range in recent times.

We know that Xiaomi you loveIt is not for nothing that the Chinese giant is already the mobile manufacturer that sells the most in Spain, but in its catalog the truth is that there are not only smartphones but a host of products, so we are going to choose some of the most interesting that Xiaomi markets under its Mijia brand especially in China, but some also from its chain of official stores in Spain.

And yes, friends, yes Youpin is an inexhaustible nursery of interesting ideas In crowdfunding mode -like a smartwatch with a month of autonomy for only 30 euros-, it is not far behind Xiaomi’s own list of electronic and not-so-electronic gadgets and its sub-brands, which being one of the most prolific catalogs on the market, has to its credit everything from pens to household appliances, to toys or clothes, backpacks and sports shoes. That you do not believe it? Well now we show you 7 most interesting Xiaomi Mijia products …!

These are the seven most interesting and best-selling products of the last few months in the Xiaomi Mijia family … Do not miss them, whether you are Xiaomi fans or not!

1. Mijia Mosquito Repellent (Smart)

It is a device that prevents the appearance of mosquitoes and insects using a tablet of repellent components, which are sprayed thanks to a small integrated fan that works with two standard alkaline batteries. Covers rooms of up to 28 square meters, and has autonomy to run up to 90 nights without problems.

In addition, it is smart and has Bluetooth, so can be synchronized and controlled through the Mi Home app, like all electronic devices in the Mijia series, and has a detector that checks the availability of repellent in the tablet and will allow you to change it when it is no longer effective. If you are interested, it is yours from just 6.87 euros:

2. Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T100

As an alternative to Xiaomi’s own toothbrush, now comes the cheapest Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T100, a professional cutting electronic toothbrush and high frequency of vibration, which will allow you to perform a complete cleaning of the mouth at the best price.

A soft brush capable of moving at 16,500 revolutions per minute, with 360º cleaning and IPx7 certification that assures us its resistance to liquids, something logical, with a 30-day battery and reminders to change the brushing method and notify us at the 2-minute regulation. It only costs 8.67 euros and is already available:

3. Mijia Sneaker 4th

Xiaomi also makes clothes, sports equipment and backpacks, and these Mijia Sneaker 4th are probably your most interesting running shoes for its antibacterial Microban fabric and its breathable and ultralight design.

These sneakers seek maximum elasticity and comfortThey are made in five layers with a one-piece 4D fabric, popcorn type midsole made of PU to absorb shock when running. They cost 35.06 euros:

4. Mijia Washer

Another of the most interesting devices we have found is this electronic soap dispenser, that works with standard alkaline batteries and that will allow us to save soap also facilitating hand cleaning with maximum hygiene, without the need to touch the device.

A very suitable device these days, which allows prevent the transfer of up to 99.99% of bacteria by means of an infrared sensor that detects the presence of our hands, and automatically dispenses a convenient dose of soap. In addition, its very Xiaomi minimalist design is not out of place in any home, and its price is only 17.17 euros:

5. Mijia Multimode Smart Gateway

Surely this is the easiest way to build a smart homeAnd it is that this control center for connected devices will allow us to unify the management of any domestic gadget, from smart speakers to connected lights or any other electronic device that can be connected to the Mi Home network or AppleHomeKit.

The gateway is also compatible with Zigbee, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so that nothing escapes you, it is certified and is very discreet so you can place it anywhere. Its price? Well it costs 18.55 euros:

6. Mijia Quartz Watch

It is surely the least intelligent watch from Xiaomi, but it is that this Mijia Quartz Watch does not want to be smart but very elegant, with a timeless design and a case made of 316L stainless steel, in addition to a spherical mineral glass that protects the sphere and that gives it a very attractive appearance.

It weighs only 30 grams, its box is 40 millimeters and it has water resistance up to 3 atmospheres (30 meters), with quartz movement and autonomy of up to 2 years. It costs 33.20 euros, and it can also be yours right now:

7. Mijia Night Light 2

The latest update of Xiaomi night lamps, capable of detect both light and motion to turn on only when you need them mostDiligently lighting your path with up to 2800K color temperature and thanks to three fully standard alkaline batteries.

Are independent of their base, to which they are magnetically attached, so even above you can take them wherever you want. They have brightness control control and are fully compatible with the Mi Home app to configure and manage them. The best thing is also that they only cost 13.44 euros:

There are many more products in the Xiaomi catalogs, we have already mentioned it to you, so we will call you later because we will keep bringing more gadget lists and cool stuff in case anyone needs to expand their equipment. What do you think of this selection?

