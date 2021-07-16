7 Mexicans in the most valuable eleven of the Gold Cup

It has a value of € 145 million

The ball is already rolling on the different fields of the Gold Cup and the best CONCACAF footballers are coming together to define once again the champion of the North American and Caribbean confederation. With a market value of 45 million euros, the Mexican Hirving Lozano positioned himself as the most valuable footballer of this edition of the tournament, although he will not be able to continue playing it after the blow suffered in the debut of the Mexican team.

Mexican dominance in the ideal eleven

After the decision of the United States not to summon all its figures who are active in European football, as well as the loss of Alphonso Davies due to injury, the ideal eleven of the tournament has a clear dominance by the Mexican team.

Starting with the defense where Jesús Gallardo (€ 5 M), Néstor Araújo (€ 7 M) and Carlos Salcedo (€ 6 M) appear as footballers of the Mexican team. Only the right back is occupied by Sean Klaiber (€ 4.5 M) who stands as the only representative of Suriname in this count.

In the center of the field the situation is not very different as Edson Álvarez (€ 14 million) and Héctor Herrera (€ 7 million) appear in the center of the field. Ahead of them would play Jamaican Bobby Reid (€ 10 million), who currently plays in English football with Fulham FC.

The forward would have the previously mentioned Hirving Lozano (€ 45m) as left winger while Bayern Leverkusen footballer, Leon Bailey (€ 35m) would appear on the right, finishing off with Alan Pulido (€ 9M) as center forward.

Bailey & Corona: The most valuable of the Gold Cup

The only American in the count

The selection of the stars and stripes would only be contributing one footballer to this count. This is the goalkeeper Matt Turner, who with his value of 2.5 million euros stands as the most valuable goalkeeper in the contest.

As for the leagues where these players are active, the situation is distributed in a better way. Well, MLS, LaLiga, Liga MX and the Eredivisie have 2 representatives each in said ideal eleven. The other 3 leagues that contribute footballers to the count are Serie A, the Bundesliga and the English Championship.

In total, the value of the ideal eleven reaches the figure of 145 million euros, which is a good amount considering that it has 7 footballers who are active in European football.

