7 Mexican food restaurants in New York that the Michelin Guide recommends

We search among the selection of restaurants in the Michelin Guide to discover some of the restaurants where you can enjoy authentic and good Mexican food In New York. We find comfortable, hospitable places and also simple options with an environment where conversation is common between the friendly waiters and diners.

We present seven options, three of them are described by the guide as high quality cuisine where it is worth stopping and there are also laid back places where you point out that you can enjoy good cooking. Options range from traditional Mexican food to dishes with contemporary interventions.

You’ll find “mole enchiladas that can cause fainting spells “, smoked corn tlayudas, barbecue, tacos de suadero, aguachile and desserts that according to the Michelin Guide, “every bit is worth it”.

one. Of course

Claro is the place where New York and Oaxaca meet. The Michelin Guide points out that it is a comfortable restaurant where the attraction is its excellent Oaxacan dishes, the barbecue being the source of pride in this kitchen, where of course, you can also have mezcal cocktails.

The interior is small and features a wood burning oven that is heated, a counter in the front, a handful of tables, and a complete garden with your kitchen. Describe the service as brilliant, friendly, and approachable.

“Claro” takes the meaning of “of course”, a phrase used to reassure a person; a feeling that permeates the style of service and dining in which the restaurant believes.

Michelin Recommendation: A place with a high quality cuisine where it is worth stopping. Location: 284 Third Ave., New York, 11215

2. Enrique House

At Casa Enrique you can find a simple and comforting meal. The Michelin Guide highlights the flavor of Chicken enchiladas with mole from Piaxtla, “can cause you to pass out, thanks to an unexpectedly sweet but intoxicating sauce with dark chocolate, raisins, almonds, cloves, cinnamon, chili peppers, garlic and sesame. Its seductive texture has a fascinating depth of flavor and no matter what it is paired with, it is always a winner. “

The guide also recommends the chamorro de borrego al huaxamole with the scent of epazote, allspice and pulla chilies, as well as the three-milk cow and goat cake, of which “every bit of each fluffy and buttery layer is absolutely worth it. ”.

It is a small dining room with a welcoming and hospitable service

Michelin Recommendation: A place with a high quality cuisine where it is worth stopping. Location: 5-48 49th Ave., New York, 11101

3. Oxomoco

Oxomoco offers dishes from a wide variety of Mexican regions. The Michelin Guide states that it is a serious eater, capable of great things in his wood oven.

The tacos are the main draw, especially with tender steaks or soft shell crabs, you will also find tropical aguachile and tlayuda made with smoked corn, shell with lard, house cheese, refried beans, pipicha sauce.

Michelin Recommendation: A place with a high quality cuisine where it is worth stopping. Location: 128 Greenpoint Ave., New York, 11222

4. Table Coyoacán

Mesa Coyoacan has a cuisine rich in flavors. To enjoy from about tacos de suadero or a chicken tinga cake, a stuffed roasted poblano pepper with zucchini, carrots and corn; a roast beef with slices with jalapeño cream or garlic shrimp, among other dishes full of flavor, texture and color. Of course, the tequila cannot be missing.

Michelin opinion: good cuisine.

Location: 372 Graham Ave., New York, 11052

5. Chavela’s

Chavela’s is a comfortable restaurant where you can find traditional Mexican food such as artisan quesadillas stuffed with huitlacoche and also fresh combinations, crab tacos with spicy green sauce; as well as smoked trout, with pico de gallo and morita chili sauce.

Michelin opinion: good cuisine.

Location: 736 Franklin Ave., New York, 11238

6. Estrellita Poblana III

Estrellita Poblana is a simple restaurant with good Mexican cuisine. You will find a variety of tasty and spicy dishes. The Estrellita steak is served with a habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo and accompanied by rice and beans.

“Flan is a lovely ending, although that generous steak can satisfy even the strongest appetite,” describes the Michelin Guide, adding that you will find an environment where conversation is common between friendly waiters and diners.

Michelin opinion: good cuisine.

Location: 2328 Arthur Ave., New York, 10458

7. La Loncheria

In La Lonchería there is a vintage cantina atmosphere to enjoy mezcal and have lunch dishes that you would find in Mexico City. There are tortas, tacos, pambazos, grilled side dishes and side dishes, corn tortillas stuffed with al pastor tuna, roasted pineapple, shredded white onion and lime cream for a bite that is both tart, sweet and salty. There is no lack of roasted corn spread with mayonnaise, fresh cheese, chili and lemon.

Michelin opinion: good cuisine.

Location: 41 Wilson Ave., New York, 11237

