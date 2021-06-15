7 Major Myths About Sunscreen — Debunked

With mask mandates being lifted and people beginning to socialize again, it’s shaping up to be an ~ unforgettable ~ summer. Before we can really let loose though, we have to talk about something super important: sun protection.

It’s no secret that there’s a lot of misinformation out there about sunscreen on the Internet and social media (looking at you, TikTok), so we decided to tap two board-certified dermatologists to help us debunk the most common SPF-related myths. Keep on scrolling for seven truth bombs about sunscreen.

Myth: The only way you can get a glow is from the sun.

The truth: If you think sun-bathing is the only way to get bronzed skin — think again. “Wearing sunscreen does not have to prevent you from getting glowy skin,” says Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. “In fact, not only does wearing sunscreen over time help protect your skin to preserve its natural radiance, but some SPF formulas provide tinting or bronzing to help safeguard your skin while simultaneously giving it a beautiful, natural glow.”

A prime example? Australian Gold’s Instant Bronzer products, which come in several formats — including spray and lotion — that help protect skin with up to SPF 50. Oh, and on top of preventing sun damage and giving the skin a gorgeous sunkissed sheen, these innovative sunscreens also contain some complexion-improving ingredients like Kakadu plum (a fruit that contains a high level of radiance-boosting vitamin C, which can help prevent free radical damage when combined with sunscreen), tea tree oil (an astringent that can help fight oily skin and acne ), and aloe leaf (which is known to soothe).

Myth: Wearing makeup that contains sunscreen is enough to protect your skin from sun damage.

The truth: We wish, but sadly, this is not the case. New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, explains that you need to apply at least a quarter-sized amount of SPF-spiked face makeup to get ample protection. “If you actually do this, the skin could look completely caked-on,” he says, which is why he believes people tend to put on less SPF than they need.

Zeichner goes on to say that people also aren’t applying the makeup product to every area on the face and neck that needs to be guarded, so in the end, makeup with sunscreen simply doesn’t cut it.

Myth: You only need sunscreen if you are outside for a prolonged period of time.

The truth: Look, it doesn’t matter if you’re going to be outside for two minutes or two hours — it’s always in your best interest to load up on sunscreen. Why? Because, as our experts explain, UV exposure adds up over time and results in sun damage either way. “You don’t just need sunscreen on beach days, but rather every single day, even when you’re indoors,” says Dr. Zeichner. “UV light can penetrate through window glass, too, so definitely try to incorporate sunscreen into your regular skincare routine.”

Myth: You don’t need sunscreen on cloudy, cold, or rainy days.

The truth: Wouldn’t that be nice? SPF is required — rain or shine. “UV rays penetrate right through clouds and can lead to DNA damage even when it is cloudy or cold,” says Dr. Garshick. “They can also lead to skin cancer and signs of skin aging, so it’s really important to make sunscreen part of your daily routine no matter what the weather is like outside.” Bottom line: Wearing sunscreen is a daily commitment, so don’t even think about tossing out your tube when summer ends.

Myth: Wearing a high SPF means you don’t have to reapply as frequently.

The truth: Whether you’re wearing SPF 30, 40, 50, or even higher than that, it’s always necessary to reapply every two hours — if not even more frequently considering how much we sweat and rub our skin against things that can remove sunscreen prematurely. “This is true whether you’re wearing broad-spectrum 30 or 100,” says Dr. Garshick.

Myth: Two layers of SPF results in twice the amount of protection.

The truth: When it comes to sunscreen, wearing two layers of SPF 30 is not going to result in an SPF 60-level protection. Still, according to Dr. Zeichner, many people commonly believe that applying two layers of SPF 30 or SPF 50 will give them double the sun-shielding action. “Because we’re not using as much sunscreen as we should with each layer, you’re not actually getting an added benefit,” he explains.

Instead, applying two layers just ensures that you’re getting the level of protection that you would be getting if you applied one layer the right way. The bottom line: Don’t skimp on your application — you’ll thank yourself later.

