7 Juneteenth Picnic Ideas 2021 – Ideas You Should Totally Incorporate

Despite the lack of recognition on a national level, Juneteenth, aka June 19th, has been celebrated in Black communities for decades. That’s because June 19th 1865 was the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas were told they were free to leave slaveholder’s property — two whole years after the Emancipation Proclamation made slavery illegal in the US

Today, especially in light of the Black lives lost to police brutality, more Americans are spending this day learning more about the struggles of Black Americans and the ways slavery impacted our culture as well as volunteering with or donating to racial-justice orgs, like Black Lives Matter, the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund, or Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun celebrating too.

If you’re planning to get your besties together to honor Juneteenth this year (and you SHOULD), you’ll need to be fully prepared with some * major * essentials. Here, the best ways to take your Juneteenth celebration to the next level with a picnic. Grab a blanket, some sunscreen, and scroll down.

Start with a charcuterie board.

Bring in a touch of barbeque with smoked meats and cheeses. Pair with okra chips, pimento cheese, and veggies. Drool!

Order takeout from local Black-owned restaurants.



Juneteenth is a great opportunity to support Black-owned restaurants and bakeries near you — so go ahead and do less.

Plenty of fruit pack.

A bountiful spread of strawberries, cherries, raspberries, watermelon, blackberries, nectarines, and grapefruit are perfect for hot summer weather. Enjoy le earth’s candy.

Don’t forget your red drink.

On Juneteenth, you see a lot of red foods and drinks. And while we all love us some red velvet cake, the color is symbolic of the bloodshed that led to freedom as well as the strength and resilience of our ancestors. Black-owned cocktail company The Bad & Boozy Cocktail Co. has the perfect Juneteenth cocktail: Not Televised.

Ingredients

Raspberries (1 to 2 cartons)

Fresh Basil Leaves (1 bundle)

Honey (1 bottle)

Soda Water (2 liters)

Lime Juice (8 ounce bottle)

Patron Extra Añejo (1 bottle)

Directions

Add 5 to 7 raspberries, 1 basil leaf, and 1 Tbsp honey to a glass and muddle. Add 2 ounces of Patron Extra Añejo and a dash of lime juice and stir well. Add ice and top with soda water.

Set the vibe right

I mean, every party needs a good playlist, and this picnic calls for showcasing Black musical talent. I’m going to go ahead and shamelessly plug this While Entertaining Juneteenth playlist on Spotify. (PS check out my magazine that highlights Black chefs and provides resources for cooking and gathering at home. You’ll like it.)

Bring along a few books

Spark a deeper dialogue with reads like Wandering Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins, African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle & Song edited by Kevin Young, and Black Futures edited by Kimberly Drew and Jenna Worthman.

Activate your guests!

Ask everyone to sign Opal Lee’s petition to make Juneteenth a national holiday!

