7 in 10 people hospitalized for covid-19 have not fully recovered five months after discharge, according to a study

(CNN) – Seven out of 10 people hospitalized for COVID-19 have not fully recovered five months after discharge, a new study finds.

Covid survivors continued to experience concerns with their mental and physical health, with 1 in 5 people developing a new disability, and a similar number did not work or had to change jobs due to their health, according to the findings of UK researchers. United.

The people most likely to have persistent symptoms were middle-aged white women who developed severe COVID-19 and who had at least two conditions that put them at higher risk for serious disease, such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease.

“Our results show a large burden of symptoms, mental and physical health problems, and evidence of organ damage five months after discharge with COVID-19,” said Rachael Evans, associate professor at the University of Leicester and respiratory consultant at hospitals in Leicester. Leicester, in a statement.

“It is also clear that those who required mechanical ventilation and were admitted to intensive care take longer to recover,” he said, but highlighted that much of the wide variety of persistent problems is not explained by the severity of the disease, indicating other underlying reasons.

The UK-wide study looked at 1,077 people who were discharged from the hospital between March and November 2020, who developed COVID-19. Among them, 67% were white, 36% were women, and 50% had at least two conditions that put them at risk for serious disease.

When participants were followed up five months later, only 29% of people said they felt fully recovered, while more than 90% of people had at least one persistent symptom and most experienced an average of nine symptoms continuous.

The 10 most common symptoms were muscle pain, fatigue, physical slowdown, impaired sleep quality, joint pain or swelling, limb weakness, shortness of breath, pain, short-term memory loss, and slowed thinking. according to the study, which has not been peer-reviewed.

Mental health was affected as well, with more than 25% of people with clinical symptoms of anxiety or depression and 12% with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Participants were also divided into four groups based on the severity of their symptoms at follow-up: very severe, severe, moderate, and mild. 46% of the people were in the latter group.

Based on these groups, the researchers also identified a potential cause of the ongoing health effect.

Five months after discharge, patients with the most severe symptoms had higher levels of a protein called C-reactive protein, which is associated with inflammation in the body, explained Louise Wain, chair of respiratory research at the University of Leicester and a co-investigator. in the study.

“From previous studies, systematic inflammation is known to be associated with poor recovery from disease across the spectrum,” Wain said.

In the groups, the persistent inflammation in the body determined by this C-reactive protein was related to the severity of the symptoms, but not to the severity of the covid-19 that had affected the participant when he was in the hospital.

“We also know that autoimmunity, where the body has an immune response to its own healthy cells and organs, is more common in middle-aged women. This may explain why postcovid syndrome appears to be more prevalent in this group, but further research is needed to fully understand the processes.

Researchers now call for more follow-up care to be provided to covid-19 survivors

“Our findings support the need for a proactive approach to clinical follow-up with a holistic assessment that includes symptoms, mental and physical health, but also an objective assessment of cognition,” said Chris Brightling, professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Leicester. and the lead investigator for the study.

Continued study of the recovery trajectory over a longer period of time, coupled with a greater understanding of the biology that underpins post-covid-19 symptoms, will further inform approaches to clinical management post-COVID-19 infection. covid-19, “he said.

Study participants will be reassessed at 12 months to collect more data on the long-term impact of the disease.

Professor Chris Whitty, UK Medical Director and Co-Director of the National Institute for Health Research, said in a statement: ‘It is important that we find out exactly what the various elements of what is currently called’ Long Covid ‘are. duration). we can guide actions to prevent and treat people who suffer long-term effects.

“I know that long-term covid can have a lasting and debilitating impact on the lives of those affected and I am determined to improve the care we can provide,” UK Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said in a release.