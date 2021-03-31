7 homemade hair masks, choose yours!

It doesn’t matter if your hair is weak, greasy or prone to frizz, we have a solution for you and without having to leave home! Take a look at the recipes for homemade hair masks that we propose and choose yours.

Some of the best treatments for your hair (and also for your skin) they are hidden among the foods you already have in your kitchen. Although there is a great beauty offer of capillary care, which is tempting both for its price and for its practicality, from time to time it is good to bet on more natural options. Therefore, from enfemenino we propose several homemade hair masks that cover different needs and that you can make with ingredients that you have at home. Find yours!

1. Homemade yogurt mask for dull hair

Does your hair lack shine? If you want to give it back to make it look much healthier, we recommend applying this mask at least once a month. Yogurt, combined with other ingredients, will help cleanse the scalp and hydrate it.

Ingredients:

1 plain yogurt 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 egg whites



Mask preparation and application:

1. Mix all the ingredients well until you get a homogeneous texture.

2. Apply the mixture to dry or wet hair, avoiding the roots.

3. Let it act for 30 to 40 minutes.

4. Rinse with cold water and wash the hair with your usual shampoo.

2. Homemade banana and honey mask for lifeless hair

If you notice that your hair is dull and needs a boost of vitality, you have to try this mask! The banana will help strengthen your hair and the honey will give it the hydration it needs to look much healthier.

Ingredients:

1/2 banana 2 tablespoons honey



Mask preparation and application:

1. Crush the banana in a bowl and mix it well with the honey.

2. Apply the mask to wet hair, from roots to ends.

3. Leave it on for half an hour and rinse the hair with plenty of water.

3. Homemade avocado mask for dry hair with a tendency to frizz

Do you have dry ends and does your hair get frizzy just looking at it? So what you need is some extra nutrition. Avocado and almond oil will become your great allies in these cases: the first will help you to hydrate your hair to the maximum and the second to repair split ends.

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado 1 tablespoon of almond oil 1 egg yolk



Mask preparation and application:

1. Mix all the ingredients very well.

2. Apply the mask all over the hair and leave it in for 15 minutes.

3. Rinse with lukewarm water and wash with a specific shampoo for dry hair.

4. Homemade lemon and egg mask for oily hair

We tend to think that in the case of oily hair it is not necessary to use masks, as these would only make the problem worse. However, this is a mistake as this type of hair also needs hydration. The key is to choose ingredients that regulate sebum production, such as lemon.

Ingredients:

Juice of one lemon 1 egg 1 teaspoon of salt



Mask preparation and application:

1. Mix all the ingredients very well until you get a compact paste.

2. Spread the mask all over the hair and leave it to act for half an hour.

3. Rinse with lukewarm water and wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

5. Homemade olive oil and egg mask for extra softness

This mask is a classic with which you will make your hair much softer, stronger and hydrated. It is one of the most practical options because of how accessible its ingredients are, but it is also very effective in achieving strength and shine.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil 2 egg yolks 1 cup of water



Mask preparation and application:

1. Mix all the ingredients until you get a smooth paste.

2. Apply to dry hair and leave it on for 30 minutes.

3. Rinse with cold water and wash your hair with your usual shampoo.

6. Homemade avocado and banana mask for damaged hair

Using the iron and other tools with heat, excess products and other factors such as the sun can greatly damage the hair. If this is your case, the best thing you can do for your hair is to provide it with nourishing ingredients with antioxidant power. Avocado and banana will become the winning option … try!

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado 1 banana 3 tablespoons of honey

Mask preparation and application:

1. Mash the avocado and banana. Then mix with the honey until both ingredients are well integrated.

2. Apply to damp hair from roots to ends.

3. Leave on for 20 minutes and rinse with cold water.

7. Homemade strawberry mask for weak hair

Is your hair fine and prone to weakening? Then you need to give your hair an extra boost of energy that strengthens it. The exfoliating properties of strawberries combined with the hydration of yogurt and honey will help you achieve this.

Ingredients:

8 strawberries 1/2 natural yogurt 1 tablespoon of honey



Mask preparation and application:

1. Crush the strawberries and mix them with the rest of the ingredients.

2. Apply to hair from roots to ends and massage as if it is a shampoo.

3. Leave on for 20 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

Elvira saez

Elvira Sáez is a female editor. He graduated in Journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid and soon began his professional career in digital media.