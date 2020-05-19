These vehicles were originally designed for use in drag racing

Muscle Cars used to be midsize production cars with sporty and “muscular” features, qualities that make it very striking and give it an aggressive look, with a larger engine, built during the years 1964 and 1973.

Among the common unwritten characteristics that muscle cars normally also have are: American origin, not being too luxurious, usually being coupes but not required, having rear-wheel drive and being powered by V8 and sometimes V6 or L6 engines.

The 1960s and early 1970s was a great time as all the automakers engaged in fierce competition among themselves to create the most powerful and wildest cars in the city.

Here we have put together seven of the fastest muscle cars in history.

Mustang Shelby GT350

These models featured a 4.7-liter V8 engine with a large carburetor that produced 271 horsepower (hp) and 329 pound-feet of torque. This vehicle has a 4-speed manual transmission.

Shelby Cobra

According to the owner of the legendary vehicle, many people continue to ask him to this day if his Cobra is a replica, to which he replies: “No, it is an original.”

The Shelby Cobra, also know as AC Cobra, of this car lover is one of the few 998 copies that the legendary designer Caroll Shelby built between 1962 and 1967 under the command of the Ford brand.

Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Initially, the Camaro SS 396 was released by Chevrolet to compete with the Mustang GT. This included features like 325 bhp (candela power) and cost, at the time, $ 263, although its 375 bhp L78 variant cost $ 500, Muscle Cars explains.

Ford GT40

The GT40 It is an iconic car due to the inspirational story behind its manufacturing and its Le Mans race wins.

Plymouth Hemi Cuda

This is without a doubt a beautiful Plymouth Hemi Cuda convertible with a 425 hp V8 engine under the hood and a 4-speed manual transmission

Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger is one of the vintage vehicles that people like the most and every collector must have at least one of these cars.

This vehicle was intended to compete primarily with the most exclusive pony cars, such as the Mercury Cougar and the Pontiac Firebird.

Dodge Charger

The first-generation Charger quickly distinguished itself as the Dodge muscle car’s choice. It was introduced in 1966 with a new street version of the Hemi

There were seven V8 engine options available for the Charger, but none more collectable than one equipped with a Hemi engine.

