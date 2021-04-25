7 gift ideas for Mother’s Day under 20 euros

If you don’t know what to give this May 2, here is a varied selection to surprise your mother.

The first Sunday in May is approaching, the date on which Mother’s Day is celebrated in Spain. The woman who brought you into the world deserves only the best and, if you already have a good phone, smartwatch and headphones, it’s time to look at Tech Away Gifts You May Also Like. Next, we give you several ideas to give as gifts for less than 20 euros.

Both in the Amazon catalog and in El Corte Inglés there are very interesting products with which to surprise your mother this May 2. If you want to give him something more different than the typical bouquet of flowers, in our varied selection you will find articles that go from fashion to writing, all for an affordable price.

Lotus Style Bracelet

This Lotus Style bracelet with the tree of life is a very suitable gift for your mother if she likes jewelry. This made of steel, with several zircons embedded within the tree, with a secure spring lock. An important detail that you should keep in mind is that the bracelet is not adjustable, so you can compare its diameter of 60 mm with some bracelets that your mother has to see if it will fit her.

Know more: Lotus Style Bracelet

glass of wine

Mothers deserve their time off, and what better way than to enjoy it with a good glass of wine. The ideal accessory for that moment is this Mr. Wonderful glass with the message “Do not disturb, mother in glory”. So when you see your mother using it, you will know that it’s not time to bother her.

Buy at El Corte Ingles: Glass of wine

Custom mug

If you are looking for something more personal to give on Mother’s Day, you can opt for this personalized mug with the photo you want. Next to the message “Mom’s kisses heal everything”, you can print the image with your mother that you like the most so that she can drink her coffee while she watches her. According to the manufacturer, the mug can be use in dishwasher and microwave.

Know more: Personalized mug

Scented candles

Another gift idea for your mother that we want to propose to you is this set of scented candles, made up of 7% essential oil and 93% pure natural soy wax. It is made up of four candles of different fragrances: lavender, freesia, rosemary and French vanilla. Your mother will be able to use them for 30 hours until consumed in full, with the possibility of reusing the containers later as decoration.

Know more: Scented candles

Custom cushion

Comfort is assured with this personalized cushion with the message “You are the best mom in the world.” You may add your name and that of your brothers, each of them will appear inside a heart at the bottom of the cushion. Also, you can choose from several colors: blue, yellow, green and orange, pink, dark blue, and yellow and turquoise.

Know more: Custom cushion

Diary book

Would you like to know the whole story of your mother told by herself? Give him this kind of diary that contains 50 questions about your anecdotes, memories, experiences and feelings that she herself will have to answer, with the option of adding photographs. Afterwards, he can return it to you converted into a book in which you will discover the most important moments of his life. Without a doubt, one of the most beautiful gifts for this Mother’s Day.

Know more: Diary book

Shirt

Everyone will be able to know that you have the best mother in the world if you give her this funny t-shirt made of 100% cotton. You can choose size from S to XXL, and is available in white. Remember that the wash must continue with cold water to maintain the stamped drawing.

Know more: Shirt

And so far the 7 varied ideas that we propose to give you on Mother’s Day, all of them below 20 euros. Remember that the important thing is that your mother likes you, so think about her and her tastes and interests before buying the gift if you don’t want a surprise on May 2, but in a bad way.

