7 foods that make you happier thanks to serotonin | Life

If you want to produce more serotonin, the neurotransmitter linked to positive moods, you must include the seven foods that we collect in this article in your usual diet.

Serotonin, popularly known as the “happiness hormone“This is the neurotransmitter considered the biological basis of happiness, joy and well-being, responsible for regulating aggressiveness or anxiety. There are several factors that lead to its lack, from thyroid diseases to the consumption of certain medications, high stress peaks or poor diets with excess saturated fat.

To stimulate the production of this hormone it is advisable to eat foods rich in the amino acid tryptophan, considered of the precursor of serotonin. It should be noted that this regulates not only moods, but learning, appetite or sexual desire, in addition to intervening in the synthesis and function of other neurotransmitters such as dopamine and norepinephrine. We review Seven Foods You Should Eat Often To Make More Serotonin essential to prevent problems such as depression and enjoy a prolonged sense of well-being.

Banana

This fruit so famous for its richness in potassium is characterized by its great nutritional wealth: its content in vitamin A, C, K and B6, basic components to promote the synthesis and metabolism of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, makes it a great ally against problems such as anxiety or depression. Its natural sugars give you energy, while it is also very rich in fiber.

Eggs

Since the myth that eggs are unhealthy or dangerous has been dismantled, it is essential to remember how eggs are great tryptophan and vitamin B6 content, substances that will help you produce the aforementioned serotonin and dopamine. It is not their only benefit, since they also take care of your heart, control your weight, help your development, have a positive impact on your cognitive health and a great antioxidant power.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate has components to reduce stress and anxiety, something studied in research like this. The cocoa eIt is a rich source of polyphenols, especially flavonoids and also tryptophan, without forgetting that it is also a source of magnesium, ideal for fighting depression. Moreover, this product provides exorphin, a natural pain reliever that reduces pain and theobromine, a substance similar to caffeine and very energetic. Experts emphasize that it is essential that the chocolate has a cocoa purity of 70% or higher.

Salmon

Fatty blue fish such as salmon, trout, tuna, or mackerel They are rich in B vitamins, which promote the generation of serotonin and dopamine. For their part, Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for the absorption of vitamins, heart care, digestive system, hormonal regulation, depression or sight.

Garbanzo beans

This legume is highly valued for producing dopamine and serotonin: it contains 19% protein, is extremely energetic and rich in tryptophan. In fact, science has rated chickpeas as the natural equivalent of Prozac. About, 2007 research published in the Journal of Psychiatry & Neuroscience rates it as a non-drug ally against depression.

Avocado

Avocados are healthy foods that you should eat every week. They have tryptophan, vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, and healthy monounsaturated fats that protect your neurons, as well as protein, fiber, and carbohydrates. Avocados not only improve your mood, but also protect your brain and heart, take care of intestinal transit, allow you to better absorb nutrients from plant-based foods and fight aging due to its richness in antioxidants. In this article we will tell you how to know if it is ripe and ready to eat.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds, commonly known as sunflower seeds, They will provide you with tryptophan and numerous antioxidants and magnesium, a key mineral for brain health. To generate serotonin, other nuts such as pistachios and almonds are also recommended.

