7 foods that improve your physical performance naturally



Eggs are rich in protein, vitamins and minerals.

Photo: ROMAN ODINTSOV / Pexels

Good nutrition can help improve physical performance. Your body not only benefits from foods that provide energy and strength, but also foods and beverages that promote blood flow, keep you hydrated, and promote recovery.

For optimal physical performance it is necessary get enough carbohydrates, protein, vitamins, and minerals like iron, according to MedlinePlus, the National Library of Medicine’s health site.

Here 7 foods that can improve your physical performance:

1. Eggs

Eggs are highly nutritious. Each unit provides you with 6 grams of high-quality complete protein. Eggs also contain 13 different vitamins and nutrients in each serving, including omega-3 fatty acids; vitamins A, D, E and B12; antioxidants and choline.

Protein is important for muscle growth and for repairing body tissues. The body also uses protein for energy when carbohydrate stores are depleted.

2. Oats

Photo: Keegan Evans / Pexels

Oatmeal is a healthy and beneficial carbohydrate source. Carbohydrates are necessary to provide energy during exercise. Oatmeal is a cereal rich in bateglucan fiber and that adds protein. According to the Harvard Nutrition Source, oats also contain plant chemicals that act as antioxidants to reduce the damaging effects of inflammation.

3. Fish

Photo: Congerdesign / Pixabay

Fish is a good source of protein and other important nutrients. Fatty fish like salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Fish is also a source of vitamin D and vitamin B12, whose deficiency can cause megaloblastic anemia.

Canned tuna in water is rich in protein and low in fat. One ounce provides 6 g of protein, with just 24 calories and .26 g of fat.

4. Green vegetables

Photo: Lisia Foto / Pexels

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach are a source of folate and iron, the deficiency of any of these nutrients can cause anemia and with it weakness and fatigue. The body uses iron to transport oxygen to various parts of the body, including the muscles. Cells also need iron to convert food into energy.

5. Bananas

Photo: T_watanabe / Pixabay

Bananas are a source of energy Endurance and recreational athlete favorite. They provide you with healthy carbohydrates; fiber, potassium for muscle contraction and nerve transmission; vitamin B6; and antioxidants.

A study from the Appalachian State University indicates that the consumption of bananas offers great advantages, superior to that of sports drinks.

6. Raisins

Photo: Forwimuwi73 / Pixabay

Raisins are a quick source of carbohydrates that can help improve performance in high-performance athletes. They help maintain blood glucose levels during exercise. Studies report that raisins are an effective alternative, cheaper than gummies and sports gels.

7. Chocolate

Photo: Alexander Stein / Pixabay

Dark chocolate has a high cocoa content. Cocoa is rich in flavonoids with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Flavonoids promote the production of nitric oxide which helps relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Dark chocolate is also a source of iron (3 oz. Provides 39% of the recommended daily intake) and provides magnesium.

Opt for dark chocolate with 70% or higher cocoa content to get the most flavonoids.

Don’t forget to drink water. Helps restore lost fluids and prevent overheating, lubricates joints and tissues.

