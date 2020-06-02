Than installing a flashlight app on your Android was not the best option We discovered it in September 2019, when it was revealed that most of these applications request many more permissions than necessary to fulfill their function. After warning you about 10 flashlight apps that require up to 70 permissions, in this article We recommend 7 applications of this type that do not request extra permissions.

Besides the flashlight built into most current mobile phones -which we encourage you to use-, there are many flashlight applications for Android that do not oblige you to put at risk the security of the terminal and the data that you store in it. The apps we are talking about below will request a maximum of two types of access: to the terminal camera, to turn your flash on and off; and to the Internet, to show you advertising.

7 flashlight apps for Android that don’t ask for extra permissions

Lantern

Free and without pop-up ads, this is Flashlight, one of the best applications in this category that you can find in the Play Store. In addition to having a widget and gesture system, Flashlight is also recommended because it only asks you to accept their access to the camera to be able to turn on the flash. If you are looking for a simple, safe and small-sized flashlight app, Flashlight is the app you should download.

Flashlight Classic

In addition to following the security guide for your Android, there are other things you can do to protect your phone. For example, use apps like Flashlight Classic, which it only asks you for the necessary permissions to fulfill its function, nothing extra. In addition to being free, this app also stands out for having a timer, quick start and for working when the terminal is locked.

Icon Torch

Simplicity is the adjective that best describes Icon Torch, a flashlight app for Android that lacks an interface. To turn on or off the flash of the mobile you just have to click on the app icon, that is, it acts as a button from the flashlight directly. In this way, Icon Torch has no adjustments or other sections with which you can edit its settings and, best of all, it does not have ads.

Tiny Flashlight

If you have little space on your Android, but you urgently need a flashlight, Tiny Flashlight can be the solution thanks to its small size. In addition to this advantage, This app that turns on the camera flash does not ask you for extra permissions. It has several widgets to place on the home screen and various lights, such as the flash itself or emergency lights, with which you can activate colored lights.

Torch: Ultimate Mobile Flashlight

One of the most complete flashlight apps is Torch: Ultimate Mobile Flashlight. It has a dark mode, widget, weighs just 1MB, ad-free And best of all, it only needs your permission to access the camera and its flash.

HD LED Flashlight

More than 50 million downloads Accumulate in the Play Store LED Flashlight HD, a popular app that receives constant updates. With easy operation – just press a button to turn it on – the HD LED Flashlight has everything you can look for in a flashlight app: function to turn on the screen, colored lights, quick access widget and, most importantly, it only asks you for the necessary permissions.

LED Color Flashlight

Turn your mobile into a colored flashlight thanks to this free app for Android that only requires access to the camera (to turn on the flash) and to the Internet (to show you some ads). As its name suggests, in addition to turning on the phone’s flashlight, this app can give the color you choose to the screen and turn it into a colored flashlight that you can use to take pictures, for example.

