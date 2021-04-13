7 exercises to increase your glutes to do daily

Toning and increasing our buttocks will be very possible if we incorporate into our physical routine the occasional exercise to increase the buttocks. Thanks to them, we will put the muscles that make up this sector of the human body to work. There are several exercises that can increase our buttocks and that we can perform in our daily routine, but we selected 7 of them to present to you below. As you will see, there are different types of squats that will be quite useful for this purpose.

1. Deadlift for glutes

The deadlift exercise is a very good activity for exercising your lower glutes. Contrary to what may be believed, this activity can be performed with or without weight, although it is advisable to use dumbbells or bars during its performance.

The effectiveness of the exercise is based on the contraction of the buttocks as we return to the starting position, so you have to forget this step while doing the activity.

2. Normal squats

There are several types of squats that we can include in our routine to tone the buttocks. Photo: Pixabay

Squatting is perhaps the best known exercise for glute augmentation. One of its positive points is that it admits different positions, which is why it offers an interesting diversity.

It is preferable to start squatting without including weight to add it over time.

3. Sumo squats

This variant of squats is very good if what we want is to tone the inner gluteal muscles. It can be done with weights on both sides, either with a dumbbell or weight, or with a weight between both legs.

Ideally, you should feel pressure between your glutes when you lower, that is a sign that the exercise is working.

4. Jump squats

In this exercise we will do a normal squat, but, when going up, we have to push ourselves to jump and land with the ball of the foot. It’s a bit difficult at first, but it gets the hang of it as we practice more.

5. Jumps

We have to raise our knees when making a jump. It is a medium level exercise, but quite effective not only for increasing the size of the buttocks, but for other things.

6. Kicks with rubber bands

We will tie a rubber band to a surface that is low and fixed. We will place the other end on our ankle. Then we will stand up straight and kick back so that we contract the gluteus.

7. Displacements

We will stand up straight and stretch one leg forward as if we were going to take a step. Next, we will take some dumbbells and keep our arms at our sides. We will bend our knees to go up and down, but without changing position.

Depending on your possibilities, you can integrate all these exercises into a routine focused on the buttocks, or you can add just some of them to make your physical exercise routine as complete as possible in terms of muscle groups that you work.

