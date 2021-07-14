7 exciting and puristic cars you can still buy

I want to be honest with you. The direction the auto industry is taking terrifies me and I think that in just 10 years it will not resemble what we knew at all. They want us to buy electric and plug-in cars, and they want us to buy anonymous SUVs and crossovers. Filtered cars loaded with electronics that completely disconnect us from the driving experience. Cars in which we are only passengers.

Anti-pollution regulations and paternalism of the European Union they are going to kill funny and exciting cars. And although I sound ominous and catastrophic, I always like to see the positive side of things, and that is that although the clock is running against us, you still have time to release a fantastic car of enjoyment.

In this article – and the accompanying video – we present you 6 + 1 puristic, fun and exciting cars that you still have time to buy. Before starting, I want to clarify that this list is subjective and is made based on my personal tastes. If you think there is a car missing that you would include in this list, let us know in the comments section.

1) Ford Mustang GT

If you want a car with a naturally aspirated V8 engine, rear-wheel drive and manual gearbox… the Ford Mustang GT is your only option. But it is going to cost you horrors to find funnier cars than the Mustang GT. Its 450 hp 5.0 V8 engine is pure American muscleIt sounds like glory and although we might think that it is a lazy engine, it is an engine that likes to go up in laps. Cut injection at 7,500 laps!

Although it may seem hard to believe, the Ford Mustang GT is an efficient car at sustained speeds.

This endless engine is an intrinsic part of the car’s personality, but it is not the only quality ingredient in this American sports car. Its manual change has a delicious mechanical touch And the car is more efficient than it seems, if you can resist the temptation to lower two gears and transform dinosaur juice into music to your ears.

Best of all, you can brand new a Mustang GT with a V8 engine and manual gearbox for 50,471 euros. What does it taste like little to you? Ford is going to launch a Mustang Mach 1 with 460 hp, an even more brutal aesthetic and a sportier set-up.

2) Mazda MX-5

As the memes say, the answer is always “Miata.” The Mazda MX-5 is the sports car of the people. A simple two-seater roadster with a convertible body, spiritually inspired by British sports cars of the 50s and 60s. Fortunately, you don’t have to tune it every two weeks and you won’t be constantly losing oil. Since its launch in 1989 it has combined an exciting driving experience with an extremely low cost of maintenance, high reliability and an affordable price.

The Mazda MX-5 is available in canvas roof and RF, retractable hardtop versions.

Its ingredients? Four-cylinder naturally aspirated engines, rear-wheel drive, manual gearbox, and a weight that barely exceeds a ton. Nothing more, nothing less. If you call yourself petrolhead, you will know that today it is available with a 1.5 engine with 132 hp and a 2.0 engine with 184 hp. Before its last mechanical upgrade, the 1.5 was the sharpest, old-school engine, but after the release of the 2.0-liter version, 184 hp and 7,500 rpm swing ceiling… The doubt offends.

You can take an MX-5 home from just over 24,000 euros. Yes, less than that Peugeot 3008 that your co-workers want you to buy.

3) Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Pack

If you have a fine beak, you are burned out and you have more than 200,000 euros available to buy a car, surely you were already thinking about a Porsche 911 GT3. How could you not, it’s a fucking racing car with a license plate. Its 510 hp 4.0 boxer engine is capable of reaching 9,000 rpm and above, it is available with manual transmission.

But it must be recognized that it is a very rocky car. If you want to go a little more unnoticed but don’t want to give up the attributes of a GT3, you need a Touring version. You will lose the fixed rear wing, but you will have a retractable spoiler, an interior with a more elegant selection of materials and you will still have the same running gear as the other GT3s.

You can buy it with a dual-clutch gearbox, but you shouldn’t.

You can continue stretching the gears up to 9,000 laps, doing the toe-heel, and unleashing its 510 CV. If I had the money, personally, I wouldn’t hesitate for a single minute. Oh, and if you intend to order it with a PDK gearbox, please leave the room.

4) Honda Civic Type R

Sports compacts are also in danger of extinction. Brands do not pay attention to the fact that these politically incorrect versions increase their average emissions, and if we add to this the electrification of the C segment, the result is a vehicle format in danger of extinction.

Fortunately, there are still exciting cars like the Ford Focus ST, the Hyundai i30 N or the Honda Civic Type R. Cars that have taken the formula of the sports compact to the extreme, from the most purist point of view possible. In the case of the Civic Type R, its 320 hp 2.0 VTEC Turbo engine it joins a six-speed manual gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential. No all-wheel drive, no drift mode and there is only one button to activate Sport mode. An automatic transmission is not offered, or as an option.

There is no manual change. It doesn’t need to be.

Until the arrival of the Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R, this atomic Civic held the lap record for front-wheel drive cars in the Green Hell. Its manga aesthetic – not to say badass – you may like more or less, but the reality is that it is practically impossible to find a front wheel drive car with a better chassis than the Type R, with a turbocharged engine that seems atmospheric and with an effectiveness at the level of much more serious sports cars. A wolf in wolf’s clothing.

5) Lamborghini Aventador

We now turn to the Lamborghini Aventador. A car that has nothing to do with all the previous cars, and that is in another league of target audience and prices. For a moment, forget about the typical Aventador customer, and focus on the essentials. It is the only Lamborghini without ties to other Volkswagen group products, and it is possible to trace its hereditary line to the Lamborghini Miura himself. Although it may not seem like it, the basic design of your engine block is the same.

It is the only Lamborghini with a V12 engine, a formula that has its days numbered, because of the path to electrification that the brand has already undertaken. Before the first electric bull comes out of the Santa Ágata stable, and if you’re lucky enough, treat yourself to a real Lamborghini.

It is the last Lamborghini that can still trace its origins to Ferruccio’s work.

It is singing. It is incorrect. It is excessive. It is wasteful. It is a sleeve cut on wheels. Before political correctness takes the thrill of the car, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter, 770-hp V12 await you on the street, eager to fight.

6) Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

The last car on this list could also have been a Toyota Land Cruiser or a Mercedes G-Class. But the truth is that the formula of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon I like even more. As of today, it is the only short wheelbase off-roader – also available with long wheelbase bodywork – stringer chassis, rigid double axle and triple mechanical differential lock on sale. A recipe that is proof of any obstacle you can imagine off the asphalt.

Triple lock, two rigid axles, frame chassis, reducer. Do you need something else?

I am not saying it for saying. The short Wrangler Rubicon is the only car that has been able to dethrone the Mercedes G-Class in the 4×4 circuit in Ocaña where we usually do our tests. In the days of SUVs and SUVs, it is one of the few pure SUVs left for sale. And in this case, electrification doesn’t seem like such bad news: there is a Rubicon version of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe with plug-in mechanics, and in the future there could even be a 100% electric version.

Now, good luck finding a fast charging station in the middle of a hill!

6 + 1) Any other second-hand car

If you do not have the economic capacity to release a passionate car, do not worry. The second hand market is still your friend. However, I am going to give you some advice from a friend. As the Castilian proverb says, “Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today”. Do not expect too much. Not only because of the unstoppable rise in prices of some cars, but also because of the imminent arrival of low-emission zones in all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, the rising price of fuel or the unjust demonization of the “wrong” cars.

And if they tell you that doing so is a “financial mistake,” ask them how many smiles per minute their equity mutual fund puts on their faces. Let’s really enjoy the cars while we can. Or while they leave us.