Not long ago, Raquel, one of The Speaker’s clients here, came to us with a very specific demand: to prepare for an online job interview.

Remote interviews, like Raquel’s, were already very common before the pandemic. Now, in times of social isolation, this modality will be even more part of the selection processes. Therefore, knowing and adapting to this format is a skill that needs to be improved.

If you have an interview scheduled, check out 7 essential tips to deal with these situations of speech exposure in the online format. Follow the reading and prepare correctly!

1. Pay attention to the technical part in advance

The technical part matters. Is very! Check your microphone and camera in advance, ensuring that both are working well and at the proper volumes.

Generally, as soon as interviews are scheduled, recruiters indicate which platform will be used (Zoom, Skype and Hangouts tend to be the most frequent). What you should do, then, is to prepare yourself, following the specifics of the indicated platform: open an account or download the app, for example.

A good tip is to make a test call with a friend or family member to identify possible problems.

2. Dress appropriately

What is the best way to dress for an online interview? My advice is simple: dress the same way you would dress for a face-to-face interview.

Depending on your position and the characteristics of the company, the clothes must be more or less formal. Respect this label also in the online format.

Many professionals get carried away by the feeling of informality in the digital format. However, you do need to dress with your professional image in mind. That is, no pajamas, gym clothes or anything like that, okay?

3. Plan the best scenario

One of the specifics of online interviews is the scenario. In this regard, avoiding “showing too much” is important. What does that mean? That a very broad scenario is not the most suitable.

Reduce what you’ll show through your camera. The bigger the scenario, the more distractions there will be and this is detrimental to your interview. Choose a neutral wall and avoid unnecessary risks.

4. Have a good framework

Framing is another important visual part. In addition to thinking about your scenario, as we saw, planning the framing – what your camera will be focusing on – is a care to be taken.

The framework must be balanced: neither so open (for the scenario to be as we said in the previous topic), nor so closed. A few days ago, I attended an online meeting and the other professional closed SO much the frame that showed only part of his face. It was very unpleasant!

Frame the camera so that the image shows from your elbows to just above your face. Thus, you will be able to gesture, also thinking about your body expression!

5. Maintain assertiveness

There is a very common communication addiction in Brazil. When someone asks, “What color is your car?”, Many people respond without going straight to the point. For example: “Look, I thought about buying a black car, but my neighbor suggested a red one …”.

Maintaining assertiveness and avoiding responses like this is essential. Ideally, answer first and explain later, if necessary. Following the example above, if someone asks the color of your car, answer: “It’s silver. Do you want more details on how I made that decision? ”.

Did you notice the difference, Speaker?

6. Use the ping-pong method

This method consists of thinking of communication as a ping-pong: the ball is not just with a player, but comes and goes all the time. The ball, in this case, is the speech, the word.

During your interview, propose ways of engagement. When answering a question, for example, ask: “Is that what you wanted to know or do I delve deeper into some item?”.

The interview is not a monologue. If so, recruiters would ask you to record a video and upload it. Think about it!

7. Know how to deal with nervousness

Nervousness is normal in interviews. Even those made online. A good tip is to always keep a glass of water close by. Taking a little water can be the necessary pause to control your anxiety a little and get back to concentrating.

Another alternative is to be transparent about your nervousness. Say, for example: “Sorry, I am nervous because this interview is very important to me”.

Other precautions regarding nervousness are to prepare as much as possible prior to the interview, try to get a good night’s sleep the day before and reduce the consumption of energy drinks, such as soft drinks and coffee.

