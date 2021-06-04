7-Eleven to Install 500 Electric Vehicle Charging Outlets in the United States and Canada by 2022



7-Eleven will expand its network of chargers for electric vehicles.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Little by little, the infrastructure required by the electric vehicle industry is being consolidated and many businesses are analyzing how to get involved in that market in order to capitalize on its boom.

7-Eleven just announced that it will open 500 electric vehicle charging stations in 250 stores in the United States. and Canada, by the end of 2022.

The new chargers will join the small 7-Eleven network that currently consists of 22 charging stations distributed in 14 stores, in four states.

Although one of the doubts that those interested in this type of vehicle asked about where to recharge energy when they are far from their usual recharging sites, the answer is growing rapidly with the installation of sockets by different companies such as itself 7-Eleven, EVGo, Electrify America, Charge Point, and Tesla’s Supercharger network.

The convenience store chain made the announcement on Tuesday and although it did not specify what type of charge users can expect, it transpired that it could be ChargerPoint DC fast chargers, which could mean charges from 60 kilowatts to 125 kilowatts.

The plan sounds feasible and with potential because the charging stations will be owned and operated by 7-Eleven.Unlike the fuel it sells at its service stations, which must be purchased from suppliers.

The announcement of 7-Eleven joins efforts by companies that are preparing the power supply platform for the surge of electric vehicles, such as that of General Motors and EVgo, who build more than 2,700 new fast-charging outlets in the US in the next five years, which will help drive the adoption of this class of non-polluting units.

Both companies plan to install charging stations in suburbs, retail outlets, supermarkets and high-traffic areas where drivers typically spend 15 to 30 minutes.

The new stations will also be able to charge at least four vehicles at a time, and the energy will come from renewable energy sources.

With information from CNET and LaNetaNeta

