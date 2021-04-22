7 electronic gifts from Amazon not to fail

Mother’s Day: don’t be a rat and give good gifts. (Photo: fotostorm via Getty Images)

There are many gifts, but mother there is only one. That is why it is important to get Mother’s Day right, which this year is celebrated in Spain on May 2. To do so, it is important to make a small effort to escape the conventional stale and look for options that can make your life easier as soon as the coronavirus stops embittering our existence. Technology is a sure asset.

Why would some electronic gadget be perfect as a Mother’s Day gift? Because they are useful for your work, fantastic for your day to day or essential for your beauty rituals.

Here are seven options from the Amazon catalog to shine on Mother’s Day and be, even for one day, the favorite child.

Laptop backpack. (Photo: Amazon)

Light, functional, with a 30-liter capacity and a cheerful design. Perfect for work thanks to its separate compartments for laptop, pens, chargers and water bottle. A plus is that it has a USB port to charge the mobile on the trips if you add a portable battery like this.

Buy it for 22.32 euros

Xiaomi Smartband (Photo: Amazon)

Nearly 5 stars, more than 39,000 ratings on Amazon. This Xiaomi smart tape has been a top seller for months thanks to its simplicity and versatility. It is absolutely perfect for all those mothers who want to get in shape. If you buy it now, you save 12 euros.

Give it away for 27 euros (32% discount)

Braun pulsed light epilator (Photo: Amazon)

Now is the time to measure up and this Braun gadget that is conquering more and more women (and men) is an unbeatable asset. Safe, fast and efficient technology that takes effect on visible hair in just 4 weeks.

Buy it for 286 euros

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.